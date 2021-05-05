Running with the wolves: Palo Alto public art project goes wild

If you catch a glimpse of a pack of wolves running through Palo Alto next week, its probably the work of San Jose's Joshua Curry, aka Lucidbeaming, who combines visual art, technology and music in his installations.

"Wolves," one of the Palo Alto Public Art Program's Artlift Microgrant projects, is an animated projection of wolves that LucidBeaming plans to show, via bicycle rides, at multiple locations throughout town, with live updates provided on his wolf tracker website.

"The 'Wolves' project started with the idea of balance in nature," Lucidbeaming said in a press release shared by the Public Art Program. "I decided to bring that into the modern city to show the wolves running on the sides of buildings and houses in the empty urban environments. It connected with many people."

Current plans call for the pack to prowl from 8:15-9:15 p.m. through Downtown North on Tuesday, May 11, and Friday, May 14; California Avenue on Wednesday, May 12, and Saturday, May 15; and Loma Verde on Thursday, May 13.

"As the days get longer and people are spending more time outdoors, we hope that the community will enjoy sighting Lucidbeaming's wolves running through various neighborhoods and our commercial corridors," Public Art Program Director Elise DeMarzo stated in the press release. "That could be a perfect week to take a walk after dinner and go looking for the wolf pack."