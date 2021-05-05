Arts

Running with the wolves: Palo Alto public art project goes wild

Lucidbeaming to project animated wolf pack throughout town next week

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, May 5, 2021, 1:44 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

"Wolves" will be projected in Palo Alto neighborhoods May 11-15. Courtesy LucidBeaming.

If you catch a glimpse of a pack of wolves running through Palo Alto next week, its probably the work of San Jose's Joshua Curry, aka Lucidbeaming, who combines visual art, technology and music in his installations.

"Wolves," one of the Palo Alto Public Art Program's Artlift Microgrant projects, is an animated projection of wolves that LucidBeaming plans to show, via bicycle rides, at multiple locations throughout town, with live updates provided on his wolf tracker website.

"The 'Wolves' project started with the idea of balance in nature," Lucidbeaming said in a press release shared by the Public Art Program. "I decided to bring that into the modern city to show the wolves running on the sides of buildings and houses in the empty urban environments. It connected with many people."

Current plans call for the pack to prowl from 8:15-9:15 p.m. through Downtown North on Tuesday, May 11, and Friday, May 14; California Avenue on Wednesday, May 12, and Saturday, May 15; and Loma Verde on Thursday, May 13.

"As the days get longer and people are spending more time outdoors, we hope that the community will enjoy sighting Lucidbeaming's wolves running through various neighborhoods and our commercial corridors," Public Art Program Director Elise DeMarzo stated in the press release. "That could be a perfect week to take a walk after dinner and go looking for the wolf pack."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

More information is available at cityofpaloalto.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Running with the wolves: Palo Alto public art project goes wild

Lucidbeaming to project animated wolf pack throughout town next week

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, May 5, 2021, 1:44 pm

If you catch a glimpse of a pack of wolves running through Palo Alto next week, its probably the work of San Jose's Joshua Curry, aka Lucidbeaming, who combines visual art, technology and music in his installations.

"Wolves," one of the Palo Alto Public Art Program's Artlift Microgrant projects, is an animated projection of wolves that LucidBeaming plans to show, via bicycle rides, at multiple locations throughout town, with live updates provided on his wolf tracker website.

"The 'Wolves' project started with the idea of balance in nature," Lucidbeaming said in a press release shared by the Public Art Program. "I decided to bring that into the modern city to show the wolves running on the sides of buildings and houses in the empty urban environments. It connected with many people."

Current plans call for the pack to prowl from 8:15-9:15 p.m. through Downtown North on Tuesday, May 11, and Friday, May 14; California Avenue on Wednesday, May 12, and Saturday, May 15; and Loma Verde on Thursday, May 13.

"As the days get longer and people are spending more time outdoors, we hope that the community will enjoy sighting Lucidbeaming's wolves running through various neighborhoods and our commercial corridors," Public Art Program Director Elise DeMarzo stated in the press release. "That could be a perfect week to take a walk after dinner and go looking for the wolf pack."

More information is available at cityofpaloalto.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.