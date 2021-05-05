Pinewood and Priory girls ready for WBAL basketball showdown

Palo Alto also had a big day, with Annika Shah scoring 21 points and Carly Martin adding 20 in the Vikings topped visiting Homestead, 80-24, in Santa Clara Valley Athletic League De Anza Division action.

The Priory and Pinewood girls basketball teams each won big Tuesday, setting up Thursday’s West Bay Athletic League showdown between the teams at Pinewood.

Ilayda Turgut added 12 points and a team-best six rebounds for the Vikings (4-3, 3-2), who travel to play Homestead on Friday evening. Shah added five assists as Paly recorded 20, as opposed to five turnovers.

Martin and Shah were a combined 16-of-25 for Paly, which shot 55 percent as a team. The duo was 7-of-11 from 3-point range.

Chance Bucher matched Garcia with seven rebounds while Annika Decker and Jovanovic each added five assists as Pinewood had a better than 2-to-1 assist to turnover ratio.

Pinewood (3-0, 3-0) also received 10 points each from Emily Lee and Una Jovanovic. As a team, Pinewood hit nine 3-pointers.

Will Ryan pitched a hitless sixth before Eisenstat, making his pitching debut, allowed a one-out single. On his next pitch, he induced a double play grounder to end the game.

Nate Baxter, who did not allow a hit in his five innings, struck out five and walked five to receive credit for the win.

Tommy Eisenstat ended a scoreless tie with a RBI single in the bottom of the fifth and Menlo-Atherton went on to beat Mills, 5-0, Tuesday in a Peninsula Athletic League Oceana Division contest.

Ilan Listgarten, Teeron Hajebi Tabrizi, Alessandro Velasquez, and freshman Julian Sheehan also scored for Menlo. Senior Peter Gray and junior Colin Thomas each played a half in goal.

Senior Tor Micaelian had a hat trick and assisted on one of senior Christian Corcoran's two goals. Corcoran also finished with four assists and Luke Appel added another.

Against the Gryphons, Menlo (6-0) scored four consecutive goals and led, 5-1, at the half.

Sacred Heart Prep’s only league loss came at home to Menlo earlier in the season.

Menlo School beat Crystal Springs Uplands, 10-2, Tuesday to remain unbeaten in WBAL play with a home match looming with Sacred Heart Prep on Thursday.

Conor Burns, Neal Chopra and Tristan Zerber each won their singles matches and the Gators (3-3) also took two of three doubles matches.

Aarav Chadrasekar survived a third-set tiebreaker to win his match at No. 1 singles, 2-6, 6-3, 11-9, and help Sacred Heart Prep beat host Hillsdale in a nonleague match Tuesday.

The doubles teams were nearly as good. Seniors Justin Tian and Steph Nivaggioli won at No. 1, senior Justin Creamer and sophomore Will Perez won at No. 2, and the team of senior William Akis and freshman Nikhil Kothari completed the sweep.

The all-junior singles lineup of Alex Volgin, Nishan Rajavasireddy, Soren Sutaria and Nik Khuntia each won in straight sets, combining to drop just a single game.

Starter Andrew Dodson allowed a run on two hits in four innings for the win. He struck out eight. Evan Vagelos finished the game for Priory.

Cameron Brown collected three hits and drove in a pair of runs for Priory (5-1). Hudson Karnes also had three hits and drove in a run.

Priory also used a big inning, scoring eight runs in the top of the fourth inning en route to a 13-3 victory over Crystal Springs Uplands.

Taehwan Jung pitched the first six innings to get credit for the victory.

Lennon Seiders, who recorded the save with a scoreless seventh, and Ryan Barahona each drove in two runs for Gunn, which travels to Milpitas for a rematch Thursday.

The Titans used a combination of timely hitting and three Milpitas errors to produce the big rally. Of the seven runs Gunn scored, only one was earned.

Gunn scored six runs in the bottom of the third to over come a 4-0 deficit and beat visiting Milpitas, 7-4, in a SCVAL El Camino Division game Tuesday.

Eisenstat finished with two hits and drove in three runs. Max Coupe also had two hits and Colin Galles and Will Cronin each drove in runs.

M-A pitchers have recorded five shutouts over the past seven games, all victories, and have allowed three runs over their past 49 innings. The Bears (10-5, 5-0) haven’t lost since April 19, to Palo Alto.

