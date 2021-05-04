News

'I want lasting change.' Following hate crimes, community members stand up for Asian Americans

Downtown Palo Alto march, rally draws about 250 people

by Magali Gauthier / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, May 4, 2021
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A march and rally to raise awareness of the injustices facing Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders took place in downtown Palo Alto on May 2, 2021. Video by Palo Alto Online.

Around 250 people marched and rallied in downtown Palo Alto on Sunday afternoon to raise awareness about the recent attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and to increase voter registration within this group.

Palo Alto City Council member Greg Tanaka launched an "8 by 8" campaign at the May 2 event, challenging people to invite eight others to register to vote within eight days.

"I want lasting change," said Tanaka to the crowd gathered outside City Hall. "And lasting change is really going to help through voter registration and more participation politically."

The event was organized by Tanaka and fellow City Council member Lydia Kou with the help of about 70 volunteers. It began with a 2 p.m. march from the city parking garage at 528 High St. and continued with a 3 p.m. rally at King Plaza.

Rep. Anna Eshoo, former Rep. Mike Honda, Kou and state Assembly member Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, also spoke to the crowd assembled outside City Hall.

Attendees were able to stop for information at booths set up at the rally by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, Palo Alto Chinese Parents' Club and Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association Peninsula Chapter. Two additional educational exhibits highlighted the Chinese rail workers in North America and the Arboretum Chinese Labor Quarters projects at Stanford University.

