'I want lasting change.' Following hate crimes, community members stand up for Asian Americans

Around 250 people marched and rallied in downtown Palo Alto on Sunday afternoon to raise awareness about the recent attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and to increase voter registration within this group.

Palo Alto City Council member Greg Tanaka launched an "8 by 8" campaign at the May 2 event, challenging people to invite eight others to register to vote within eight days.

"I want lasting change," said Tanaka to the crowd gathered outside City Hall. "And lasting change is really going to help through voter registration and more participation politically."

The event was organized by Tanaka and fellow City Council member Lydia Kou with the help of about 70 volunteers. It began with a 2 p.m. march from the city parking garage at 528 High St. and continued with a 3 p.m. rally at King Plaza.

Rep. Anna Eshoo, former Rep. Mike Honda, Kou and state Assembly member Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, also spoke to the crowd assembled outside City Hall.