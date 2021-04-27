Gunn girls splash past Los Altos in SCVAL water polo

Sophomore Kenza Ashworth, who played on last year’s Central Coast Section championship team, took advantage of a double-team on Gunn teammate Kate Mallery, a senior bound for Princeton, to score eight goals as the Titans beat visiting Los Altos, 20-6, in a Santa Clara Valley Athletic League girls water polo contest Saturday.

Mallery scored five goals and fellow senior Molly Wilkinson added three for Gunn (2-0), which hosts Castilleja (3-0) in an early-season showdown on Tuesday afternoon.

Castilleja won six consecutive Peninsula Athletic League titles before switching to the SCVAL for this year and participated in the CCS Open Division as one of the top eight teams in the section.

Gunn, who was technically considered one of the top eight or nine teams in the CCS, has never been a one- or two-player team and Mallery is just as happy accumulating assists, steals and field blocks as she is scoring.

Ashworth had several big scoring games in last year’s run to a co-SCVAL title and the Titans are good about passing and sharing the ball.