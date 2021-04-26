News

Two injured following fight in Mountain View's Monte Carlo night club

One man in critical condition as police search for suspect

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 26, 2021, 3:33 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Mountain View police are seeking public's help in finding a man who allegedly knocked someone unconscious during a fight in downtown Mountain View on Monday before backing his car into a second victim to escape security guards.

Police received reports of a fight in the Monte Carlo Night Club around 1:40 a.m. on Monday, April 26. One man is accused of sriking a 48-year-old man in the head with an object and knocked him unconscious.

Police say the victim suffered additional injuries when his head struck the ground, and that he was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Security guards chased the assailant into the rear parking lot of the club, but he reportedly got in his car and reversed it into a man who had sought to intervene, police said. The second victim, 24, was also punched in the face during the altercation, and was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown, police said.

Police do not have a description of the suspect, though his vehicle is described as a light-colored Audi sedan. More details will be released as the investigation continues, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Sgt. David Fisher at [email protected]

