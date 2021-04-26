Titans prove too much for the Spartans in SCVAL wrestling

Gunn hosted its first outdoor wrestling meet and it turned out to be a brilliant move.
Devin Nakamura, Nicjan Soliman-Noori and Zach Lyon each recorded a pin and the Titans downed defending El Camino Division champion Mountain View, 42-11, Saturday.
The Santa Clara Valley Athletic League forbids spectators at indoor events, so moving the arena onto a large area in front of the swimming complex allowed friends and family to attend and cheer.
It worked out so well, the Titans will entertain Monta Vista in an outdoor event Saturday, May 15. In the meantime, Gunn (2-0) wrestles at Milpitas on Saturday.
Nakamura opened the meet with a first-period pin in the 113-pound weight class and Soliman-Noori closed the meet with a first-period pin at 195 pounds.
In addition to Lyons’ pin, Jonathan Mar, Daniel Shevat, and Calvin Cai each recorded a victory by decision. Armin Abolhassani and Neil Hanson won by forfeit.
Track and field
Castilleja’s Samira Kennedy raced 2:18.66 in the 800 meters to finish fourth overall at the Dublin Social Distance Fiesta No. 2 on Saturday.
Woodside resident and St. Francis senior Isabelle Cairns ran the best overall time in 2:13.72. Castilleja’s Daniella Henderson was 15th overall (2:23.58) among 195 runners.
Menlo-Atherton’s Claire Beebe also had a strong showing, placing 10th overall in the 3,200 with a time of 11:17.58. Woodside’s Elle Marsyla was 17th in 11:31.44, M-A’s Katriona Briggs was 22nd and Sacred Heart Prep’s Julia Soderberry was 23rd out of 111 runners.
Beebe added a 15th-place finish in the 1,600 with a mark of 5:18.72. Teammate Annie Pflaum was right behind in 5:19.63 and Soderberry placed 22nd.
Menlo’s Justin Pretre turned in a pair of top 20 finishes, racing 2:01.66 to place 14th in the 800 and going 4:27.36 to place 19th in the 1,600.
Menlo-Atherton’s Lars Ostertag was 25th in the 1,600 and Woodside’s Casey Orton was 27th in the 3,200.
Girls water polo
Palo Alto squeezed out a 6-5 victory over visiting Menlo-Atherton on Saturday.
Ella Nelson led the way for M-A, scoring three goals. Viviana Luna and Eleanor Fisher also scored for the Bears.
Girls basketball
Yazmin Baramand hit a shot from underneath the basket with 33 seconds remaining to play and Grace Florendo sank two free throws with four seconds left to lift host Sacred Heart Prep to a 42-38 nonleague victory Saturday.
Menlo-Atherton fell behind 19-1 after the first quarter but kept chipping away at the deficit until tying the game at 38 with 1:44 left.
Florendo led all scorers with 19 points. Alyssa Faberowski paced the Bears with 12.
Comments
