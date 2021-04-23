County leaders mark Earth Day by preparing for 'triple threat': Drought, wildfire and bad air quality

"We're already on the offense in all three areas," County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said. "(What) we're trying to do is get ahead of the problems because we know we know we can't go through what we did last year."

With the low amounts of rainfall, the region faces looming threats of drought, which increases threats of wildfires, which in turn, impacts air quality.

In commemoration of Earth Day, Santa Clara County leaders gathered on Thursday to share how the county is preparing for what they called an environmental "triple threat," and what residents can do to get ahead of it.

Matheson said last year's wildfire season was a perfect example of the impacts of climate change. The CZU Lightning Complex fires , which burned in the Santa Cruz Mountains, ranked third in the state's worst wildfires.

"Eight of the last 10 years have been below average rainfalls and fuels have had little time to recover," Santa Clara County Fire Battalion Chief Mike Matheson said. "Drought conditions and changing climate have caused more intense and longer dry seasons, suppressing vegetation, and has made our states susceptible to devastating wildfires."

This is because Northern California is experiencing its third driest year on record, with only 66% of its average snowpack.

But Chavez, along with other leaders from the county Fire Department, Santa Clara Valley Water and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, fear that this year may be the worst yet.

County fire is also offering resources to help residents prepare for the event of a fire or evacuation.

To get ahead of the potentially devastating impacts, the state and Cal Fire created a new evacuation system called Zone Haven that would help residents know how close they are to threats like a wildfire, mudslide or even an active shooter, the best evacuation routes and locate the nearest evacuation centers.

That means wildfire season could start as early as the first week of May and last until November.

"Depending on where we get our starts, I would expect to see the same type of fire behavior, aggressive fire behavior and heavier fuels, early in the season," Matheson said.

A webinar for the county Fire Department's Ready, Set, Go Program will take place on April 27 from 6:30-8 p.m. on Zoom. Residents can register online at eventbrite.com .

Chavez, who proposed the grant idea, said she hopes it will be ready for people to apply by June.

This week, supervisors unanimously voted to create a $10 million air filtration grant program that would provide air filtration systems and installation services to small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID.

Palo Alto Hills residents have drawn concern about messages from the city about a possible evacuation warning for their community in August, which didn't come through the county's AlertSCC system.

With the drought in full swing this year, Cal Fire and other agencies are warning that fires are already becoming a threat.

The air district also teamed up with the Regional Asthma Prevention Management Program to provide filtration units to MediCal recipients with asthma.

"Approximately $5 million will be made available to cities, school districts in impacted communities, county emergency management authorities and disaster response organizations," Broadbent said. "These will be instrumental in protecting public health in our most vulnerable populations.

Part of that program was lobbying the state to support legislation that provides local governments with funding to ventilation projects and clean air centers for vulnerable populations, which recently passed.

Broadbent said the district developed a comprehensive strategy to reduce the impacts of wildfires and subsequent smoke, called the Wildfire Air Quality Response Program.

A similar kind of work is also happening at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, its CEO Jack Broadbent said.

"That's important because we have to bring a lot of water inside Santa Clara County to meet demands here and make sure that our groundwater supplies are healthy," Keller said. "We import about 50% of our water here."

Keller pointed specifically to the Anderson Dam seismic retrofit project that will keep residents safe from overflow or flooding and will increase the county's water storage capacity.

Keller noted that already those programs have been proven effective. Since the county's last drought in 2017, residents were able to reduce water consumption by 20%.

So, to prevent a drought, the water district offers several rebate and incentive programs, found at watersavings.org , to help residents reduce water consumption, stop leaks that waste water and make showers, washing machines and even lawns more drought ready.

Santa Clara County is still in the clear for now, but if water levels continue to decrease, Valley Water could also place water use restrictions or hike up prices.

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought in Sonoma and Mendocino counties and put water restrictions on other counties that were close to being in a drought.

Matt Keller, a spokesperson for Santa Clara Valley Water, also said residents' actions in the next months are paramount in stopping the county from falling into a drought.

Rapport urged residents to take advantage of county fire resources and sign up for county fire webinars and Santa Clara County Alerts, as well as join the "nationally recognized Ready, Set, Go program that takes residents through the simple steps necessary to prepare their homes and their families for wildfire."

"Despite the extensive and coordinated efforts underway to protect and prepare our community, we cannot do this alone," county fire spokesperson Luisa Rapport said.

County leaders mark Earth Day by preparing for 'triple threat': Drought, wildfire and bad air quality

Residents encouraged to attend fire webinars and join Ready, Set, Go program