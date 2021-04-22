Local merchants celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with in-person, virtual events

Like so many businesses, the Peninsula's independent bookstores have had to be especially nimble in the past year, keeping one foot in the brick-and-mortar world and one in the virtual, shipping out stock to online shoppers and hosting myriad virtual author events.
Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 24, celebrates the hard work of independent booksellers nationwide. Local bookstores are marking the day with a variety of online and in-person activities.
Stores will also be offering special Independent Bookstore Day merchandise, such as exclusive signed editions, prints and posters and stationery items.
Books Inc. is hosting a day of virtual talks, with a little something for everyone.
The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with some inspiration for all ages as writer and journalist Rachel Sarah shares her book for ages 9 and up, "Girl Warriors: How 25 Young Activists Are Saving the Earth." She will be joined in the talk by Hannah Testa and Selina N. Leem, two activists featured in her book.
At 2 p.m., Bay Area author and illustrator Judd Winick discusses the latest in his bestselling HiLo series of graphic novels for children, "Gina — The Girl Who Broke the World."
The day concludes with a 5 p.m. talk featuring writer Carole Bumpus in conversation with creativity coach, artist and memoirist Darlene Frank. They will discuss book three in Bumpus' Savoring the Old Way series, "A September to Remember: Searching for Culinary Pleasures at the Italian Table - Lombardy, Tuscany, Compania, Apulia, and Lazio," which offers a journey through Italy seen through a culinary lens.
Books Inc. is also open for in-person visitors and has two Peninsula locations: 855 El Camino Real #74, Palo Alto, and 317 Castro St., Mountain View. For more information, visit booksinc.net.
Kepler's Books in Menlo Park is inviting customers to go on a "Blind Date with a Book," in which they can buy a book without knowing the title or author, or even seeing the cover art — and hopefully fall in love. Staff members have chosen the "blind date" books and wrapped them up with a note that offers clues as to genre and subject matter.
In a special display at the store, Kepler's staff is also sharing some of their favorite books from childhood, as well as a few favorite adult titles, to encourage grownups to not only reminisce about their own favorite children's books, but to share them with the kids in their lives.
The store is also asking visitors to write "love notes," sharing what they love most about Kepler's.
Kepler's Books is located at 1010 El Camino Real #100, Menlo Park. For more information, go to keplers.com.
Los Altos' Linden Tree Children's Books is welcoming visitors for storytimes with local authors: Christine Evans ("The Wish Library," "Emily's Idea"); Vicky Fang ("Layla & the Bots," "Invent-a-Pet"); Diana Farid ("When You Breathe"); Margaret Greanias ("Maximillian Villainous"); Joanna Ho ("Eyes That Kiss in the Corners"); Tim McCanna ("In a Garden," "Boing!") and Brian Weisfeld ("The Startup Squad").
Linden Tree Children's Books is located at 265 State St., Los Altos. For more information, visit lindentreebooks.com.
