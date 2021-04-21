National, state, Bay Area leaders react to Chauvin verdict

Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis.

"We cannot let them die with him. We have to keep hearing them," Biden said. "We must not turn away. We cannot turn away."

"I can't breathe. Those were George Floyd's last words," U.S. President Joseph Biden said on Twitter after the verdict.

Tuesday's guilty verdict on all three counts against ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd drew swift reactions from Bay Area, state, and national leaders.

“Today, the verdict of justice was served to the family of George Floyd and it echoed across our country. It is a beginning to an effort so long overdue that police killing must be addressed. We feel relieved but we must reform by passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Our Pledge of Allegiance states ‘liberty and justice for all’ and now the moment has arrived to make these words a reality in America.”

"Let this be a reminder that we must move forward and never turn back," she said.

"This verdict has cracked open the door to accountability, but true justice is a world in which this never happened to Mr. Floyd, or to countless others," Lee said.

"But today's verdict provides some accountability as we work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society," Newsom said. "We must continue the work of fighting systemic racism and excessive use of force."

"The hard truth is that, if George Floyd looked like me, he'd still be alive today," Newsom said.

"Let us all be in conversation about what's next," Schaaf said. "We still have a lot of justice work tomorrow."

Brooks said the case does not signify a turning point in race relations in the U.S. but "it signifies progress."

"I'm stunned," said Cat Brooks, co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project, which has sought reform for years in the way police treat people of color. "A little in shock," she said.

"I feel like it was right," Jackson said. "He (Chauvin) was guilty of murder."

He added that "It is also important to remember that despite today's verdict, our students, educators, and families have experienced extraordinary trauma as they've struggled to make sense of this tragedy, the trial, and everything that transpired in between. I encourage all of our schools in the coming days to create space for open, honest dialogue for students and adults to process their emotions and use their voices to create lasting change."

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond called the verdict "an important and long-overdue step for accountability, yet tremendous work remains if we want to truly eliminate the systemic racism that persists in all of our institutions--including public education--and which has denied students and communities justice for generations."

"Though nothing can bring back George Floyd, I hope that today's guilty verdict can bring his family and friends some peace," Thompson said. "And I hope that this measure of accountability for his tragic death can help our nation heal."

But she said, "What this verdict does reflect is that the tide is turning in this country, although still too slowly, toward accountability and justice."

National, state, Bay Area leaders react to Chauvin verdict