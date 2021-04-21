Arts

Mountain View launches international film festival with 'Race, Equity and Inclusion' theme

Inaugural fest will be online this year, expanded in future

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

"One Voice: The story of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir," a film about the East Bay vocal group (pictured) won "Best Music" and "Best Documentary" in Mountain View's inaugural film festival. Courtesy Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir.

The Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts will host its first international film festival April 24-25, with the theme of "Race, Equity and Inclusion." Six feature films, 16 short films and 7 short films shot on mobile devices will be screened online, along with Q&A sessions and discussions with panelists and artists.

"Panel topics are expected to include; race, equity and inclusion; the youth voice; the music behind films; promoting the voices of artists with disabilities; and the impact of artificial intelligence on film production," according to a press release from the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts. Audiences will also be able to vote for their favorite film.

While this year's event is virtual, the press release indicates hope for expansion and in-person activities in future years.

Tickets are $20 per day or $35 for full festival pass. More information is available at filmfreeway.com.

