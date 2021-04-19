Mountain View names new lead of economic development as businesses reel from COVID-19

With an eye towards recovery and supporting local businesses bruised by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mountain View city officials announced last week the hiring of John Lang as the city's new economic vitality manager.

Lang, who currently serves a similar role in Morgan Hill, starts the new job on May 17. He effectively replaces Economic Development Director Alex Andrade, who quit at the end of 2018, and will be responsible for stoking business growth at a time when closures and heavy losses are the norm.

Lang's starting salary is $170,691, a significant increase from Andrade's 2018 salary of $139,804, according to the website Transparent California.

City Manager Kimbra McCarthy said in a statement that Lang "lives and breathes" economic development with more than 20 years of experience in the field, and that he's well-prepared to tackle the city's ambitious plans even during high unemployment, contracting sales and a lower appetite for job growth.

"John has proven that he can successfully lead innovative projects and collaborate with businesses on solutions, especially during economic downturns," McCarthy said.