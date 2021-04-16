Arts

[email protected] concert celebrates the next generation of chamber musicians

April 18 event showcases five young alumni artists

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

The "Inspired by Menlo" concert features, from left, violinists Oliver and Clara Neubauer, violist Laura Liu, cellist Elena Ariza and pianist Benjamin T. Rossen. The musicians, who are all alumni of [email protected]'s Chamber Music Institute, chose works for the program that reflected their time at the institute. Courtesy [email protected]

Throughout the pandemic, [email protected] has presented online performances and talks featuring established classical artists, but its latest concert offers audiences a chance to get to know another aspect of the organization: the young musicians who hone their skills through [email protected]'s Chamber Music Institute.

"Inspired by Menlo," which takes place Sunday, April 18, at 5 p.m., is a performance that highlights the next generation of chamber musicians with a program curated and performed by five young artists who are all institute alumni.

[email protected]'s Chamber Music Institute aims to nurture the talents of promising string players and pianists ages 10 to 30 through performances, lectures, master classes and other educational events.

For the "Inspired by Menlo" concert, violinists Oliver and Clara Neubauer, violist Laura Liu, cellist Elena Ariza and pianist Benjamin T. Rossen chose works that reflected formative experiences from the institute. The program features Franz Schubert's Quartettsatz in C minor, D. 703, Zoltan Kodaly's Serenade for Two Violins and Viola, op. 12 and Piano Quintet no.1 in C minor, op. 1 by Hungarian composer Erno Dohnanyi.

The performance will be followed by a live Q&A online with the artists. "Inspired by Menlo" will be available to watch online for one week after its April 18 premiere. For more information, visit musicatmenlo.org.

