Massive zoning overhaul in Mountain View would increase density, potentially adding 9,000 new homes

The city of Mountain View is looking to revamp its residential zoning across 480 acres of land dispersed throughout the city, with an eye toward increased density that could lead to the construction of 9,000 new homes.
The undertaking is the city's effort to redesign its so-called R3 zoning, which encompasses broad swaths of multifamily residential housing that makes up close to one-third of all homes in the city. Though steeped in bureaucratic urban planning and less eye-catching than places like North Bayshore, R3 zoning changes could significantly alter the future of the city's housing growth.
It's also much closer to home: Many of the R3 zoning areas flagged for increased density are right next door to lower-density neighborhoods.
Mountain View City Council members on Tuesday dove into the proposed changes, which are meant to incentivize new development and mix up the type of housing that gets built in the city. In recent years, R3 zones have been plagued with problems in which older, rent-controlled apartments are torn down and replaced with expensive for-sale rowhouses, sometimes reducing the number of total units on the property.
The constraints in R3 zoning are partly to blame, and it falls to the council to incentivize redevelopment that improves the city, said Councilman Lucas Ramirez. He listed off numerous housing developments in which there is no affordable housing, no additional park space, no park fees and a reduction in units.
"The status quo is actively detrimental to the community," Ramirez said. "I could not support anything that wasn't a dramatic change from what we have now."
The zoning revamp divides the city's R3 zones into four different categories, each with their own allowed density and targeted housing types. On the low end, housing would be able to reach three stories in height, and would be framed around stacked duplexes, fourplexes and "pocket" neighborhoods. On the high end would be mid-rise housing complexes between six and eight stories tall.
The hope is that the framework will not only manage density around single-family residential areas, but also encourage developers to build diverse housing that doesn't look exactly the same.
"We tend to get a lot of the same buildings stamped out over and over again," said Councilwoman Alison Hicks. "And I'm hoping that when we do this form-based zoning that it's a way to get beyond that."
Some council members worried that the changes amount to up-zoning residential properties without a clear purpose. Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga said she wanted to see the development of ownership housing in the form of stacked-flat construction, yet there's little guarantee that developers won't just use the density boost to build new rental units instead. She said she is not interested in incentivizing more apartments, especially if they end up as high-cost luxury apartments.
Abe-Koga also underscored that the R3 zoning changes are drastic, and that there hasn't been enough public outreach. The city's general plan never contemplated more housing and higher densities in some of the areas that are now poised for big changes, she said, and neighborhoods and community members need to be clued in and given a chance to respond.
"We have heard from folks, but these are frankly folks who are very interested in housing issues and they are mostly housing advocates," she said.
Another major concern is whether the zoning changes could lead to a surge in redevelopment of older, affordable apartments, causing even more displacement of longtime residents and working-class families. In 2019, city officials said Mountain View was on pace to destroy 127 of its rent-controlled apartments every year.
A recent state law, SB 330, stemmed the bleeding and effectively halted projects that raze older apartments in the city, but it sunsets in 2025. Councilwoman Lisa Matichak said SB 330 is not going to stay in its current form forever, and that she would prefer the city work on anti-displacement measures and halt R3 zoning changes until those protections are in place.
"I would like to focus on our own version of SB 330 to address displacement, and put this on hold and make sure we have a robust community input process before we go forward with changes to zoning," Matichak said.
Councilwoman Pat Showalter said she supported anti-displacement measures, but questioned whether changes to R3 zoning have to be put on hold in the interim. She suggested that both be worked on in tandem, with an emphasis on rolling out the city's replacement of SB 330 prior to the zoning changes going into effect.
Given the massive scope of the changes under consideration, Abe-Koga said the city might be better off updating its general plan, which would better capture community input and take into account the aggregate need for amenities created by the added housing. City officials cautioned that a general plan update would be a huge time sink that would take years and slow down the R3 rezoning timeline, and some council members pushed back at the idea of further delays.
"I'm not willing to sandbag every other single thing we could be doing for a four-year-long general plan update," said Councilwoman Sally Lieber.
Comments
Registered user
Monta Loma
on Apr 15, 2021 at 6:48 pm
Now that the city council has stood down as for maintaining residential privileges to park space owned by the MVWCD, the council is also taking orders from Sacramento & DC to provide housing for the influx of the open borders hordes? Where is the space for more schools? Have council members put their residences on the map or do they just plan to die before the impacts occur? 9000 more units here, 9000 more units there, pretty soon you are talking of doubling the city population.
Rex Manor
on Apr 15, 2021 at 8:18 pm
I think we need to stop and think about what we want? Gridlock, no sense of space, a mini san francisco? Why does never ending growth and higher density create a better place for the rest of us?
Old Mountain View
on Apr 15, 2021 at 9:18 pm
I agree with council member Ramirez. The status quo is not making Mountain View affordable or even moving us in the right direction. This proposal seems like a common-sense approach to adding much-needed diverse housing for our diverse city. I think the pandemic has shown just how much our overcrowded housing conditions can hurt all of us, even those of us fortunate enough to be housing secure.
Another commenter expressed concern over schools. I think it is important to remember the high cost of housing has reduced the number of young families that can afford to live and stay in our city and if left unaddressed, it will continue to do so. If this rezoning did lead to a steep increase in the number of young families that can suddenly afford to live here (seems optimistic) that doesn't sound like a bad problem to have!
Monta Loma
on Apr 16, 2021 at 10:22 am
I suggest we pause for a moment, stand back, and think about what WE want our communities to be. Then consider the increasingly state-dictated, top-down rezoning of our communities. We can certainly welcome and use expert state input on options and approaches. And they might be superb. But "Mountain View must" goes way too far for me. Did we vote on this? (No.) Let’s put these mega-issues on the ballot and see what "we the people" want.
A few personal thoughts:
- I see lower-income housing and homelessness as our two biggest issues. Let’s squarely address those.
- I want our all-important teachers, nurses, firefighters, police, librarians, city staff to be able live in our community
- most of these bills, despite their promotion of "some" lower-income housing, are largely ruse for developers to build huge numbers of market rate apartments. Check out the rents of apartments along San Antonio
- I do not want to just add 20%-40% people just because some state official says "we need to grow". Do we? Why? And when would it stop?
- do these bills fully account for increased traffic, over-flow street parking, school capacity, infrastructure capacity? (They don’t)
Rengstorff Park
on Apr 16, 2021 at 10:42 am
Bring it on! Count me as one of neighbors for more neighbors!
Councilmember Ramirez is right: the status quo isn't working. I'm tired of housing costs going up and the majority of new units coming at the expense of tearing down a comparable number of older units.
The pandemic may have put a pause on commercial office space demand, but that demand shifted to more home space.
There is plenty of space for everyone who lives and works in Mountain View if we just use our land more efficiently.
Rengstorff Park
on Apr 16, 2021 at 10:44 am
It's not just growth for growth's sake to say that our kids should have a place to live here when they grow up if they want to, and that the people who work in Mountain View should have a place to live here if they want to.
Monta Loma
on Apr 16, 2021 at 10:54 am
Responding to Maria McCauley:
Hi Maria, I fully agree with you about affordable housing. This is a huge problem. And we need to face it squarely.
My concern is whether these bills/initiatives will make things better...or worse.
I view recent housing history as a useful guide to what to expect. Along San Antonio, MV has recently built a lot of high-rise apartments/condos. I know they can be rented. I don’t know if can be purchased. It someone on this thread could tell us the rough rental and purchase prices, that would be really help inform our thinking.
These recent San Antonio housing units will be out best guide to what we can expect with more units. And hopefully when we discover the prices, we will have a good idea whether these initiatives will help with affordable housing...or just bring us more high-priced units for our highest-paid residents.
Shoreline West
on Apr 16, 2021 at 11:27 am
Continuing to build 1000's more housing just doesn't make sense to me. Our infrastructure isn't ready for it. Look at the overcrowded roads and the condition of those roads. With the push for housing growth, I haven't seen anything about funding for more schools (elementary, middle and high schools) or transportation upgrades. Why can't we step back and really think about all the issues that the increased housing causes with all the people moving in? Make sure the infrastructure can handle it before committing to the increased housing. Look at how rapidly the look and traffic on El Camino Real is changing. I don't like any of this. I love Mountain View but I don't love how it is changing.
Cuesta Park
on Apr 16, 2021 at 6:35 pm
Not happy with this proposal. First the city council opposes gradual increases in density for years (relaxing rear setbacks or allowing ADUs) and now they go overboard, completely disregarding the needs of existing residents. In my very residential neighborhood where most of the R3 lots are already on the small side (meaning R2 rules apply for development) this would mean 4 story apartment buildings next to single or 2 story single family homes. Towering buildings next to small homes, complete loss of privacy in back yards and the neighborhood feel, no more sun for those living North of the monstrosities that will undoubtedly be built. It's wishful thinking that affordable housing will result. Practically all of the housing will go to affluent buyers. If we want all of the R3 zones to look like the new parts of El Camino: great (irony off). It's not what I was going for when choosing my neighborhood, though. To the city council: Please have some regard for existing residents!
Monta Loma
on Apr 16, 2021 at 9:35 pm
Responding to Jeremy Hoffman;:
Jeremy, I worry that we are not validating certain assumptions. Most recent MV housing is anything but "affordable". There are no significant requirements for affordable units in these proposals. So I don’t know believe yet more market-rate housing will lower housing prices to any significant degree, if at all.
Yes, we might want our kids to be able to live in MV. But will these proposals actually achieve this? If not, they might have to live in a lower cost area.
St. Francis Acres
on Apr 17, 2021 at 8:44 am
Explain to me where all the additional resources / utilities are going to come from. It wasn't long ago we were asked not to water our lawns, and strictly conserve water. Our weather pattern hasn't changed for the better. Droughts are the new norm. Thousands of residents added to Mountain View means thousands of new showers, toilets, dishwashers, and sinks.
North Whisman
on Apr 17, 2021 at 4:54 pm
Tango:
I lived in Minneapolis for a decade, which never had single family zoning in most areas. The neighborhoods were very livable, a mix of single family, duplex, and 2-3 story apartments that gave a variety of housing options. I think with appropriate setbacks and keeping zoning to R3-A or B, Mountain view could double housing density while maintaining a very livable feel.
The Crossings
on Apr 17, 2021 at 5:32 pm
@Mtn Minded
I'm not sure how long you have been here, but we have ALREADY increased the housing and have done so with essentially no improvements in infrastructure. As a matter of fact, Mountain View cleverly sold some water rights to PA for a pittance - all while planning to increase the population here. So much for "city planning".
It is about time that places other than Mountain View stopped making decisions about how Mountain View is run and is also about time that the city "leaders" stopped jumping every time those people hundreds of miles from here make demands. WE are the people who should decide how the city is run - not Sacramento or DC.
Sorry, but if I wanted to live in a place like Minneapolis, I would move there - not expect the place that I moved to to become like Minneapolis. I moved here because I wanted to live HERE, not San Francisco or another nasty, crowded city with filthy streets and high crime. I don't think we need to transform any more areas into major cities. We already have a number of those available for occupancy without destroying more suburban areas.
Perhaps people could move to NYC. They have lost huge numbers of people recently. Could it be that they have created a monster they no longer wish to feed? Do we REALLY want the mess that they have created to be reproduced here? Perhaps those who think they want that lifestyle could move there and try it out rather than insisting on changing Mountain View, then leaving because they don't like the big crowded mess that results from all those changes.
This country has plenty of areas to choose from. We don't need to alter places to be more like somewhere else because that somewhere else already exists. Maybe, just maybe, the people that already live there like it the way it is.
Monta Loma
on Apr 17, 2021 at 8:32 pm
I have been trying to think of ways to probe and explore our housing preferences.
One question I have found useful is to ask: given the choice, would you prefer to buy a home in a single-family zoned neighborhood, or mixed zoning neighborhood where you could have four-plexes on both sides of you and across the street from you?
This seems to do help people get clear with their preferences.
Monta Loma
on Apr 18, 2021 at 9:55 am
@tesci
One preference would be what buyers can afford. If homes in a single-family zoned neighborhood are out of buyers' price range, than a single-family home nested among higher density housing might be more affordable. The point is to create options for a diversity of buyers.
Cuesta Park
on Apr 18, 2021 at 10:03 am
I would prefer to BE GIVEN a $3-4 million dollar home on a large lot! (i.e. become a Los Altan or 'live in the Hills' for another $million or two)
Then, I think reality sets in. No way I want to PAY MY WEALTH for THAT! Then I would have neighbors / Council members like Eng! WEALTH PRIVILDGE - and exclude those renters - particualrly 'apartment renters'.
My preference is: as Ramerez and Mtn Minded discussed. Mixed residential zones. As Alison Hicks knows from her profession in Urban (Suburban) planning - LIMIT IN THE ORDINANCE the density of units PER BLOCK! Once a BLOCK AREA gets to its Quota MAXIMUM- Absolutely No "variances" allowed. Move on re-developers to other BLOCK AREAs!
R1 zonning - first introduced (we now all learn) in Berkely over 100 years ago as a RESIDENTIAL SEGREGATION 'PLANNING" TECHNIQUE [ask the Vice President of the USA how that worked for her] - needs to end in MV. It needs to end IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA as a result of the elected legislative representatives AT THE state level. Cities ARE NOT Sovereign under our USA Federal Republic system. The California Constitution does NOT grant cities "sovereignty".
Cuesta Park
on Apr 18, 2021 at 10:12 am
@Raymond (poster #1). Sovereignty - that is why this City, and every other City in California (and every California County) "takes orders from Sacramento".
Wikipedia for "sovereignty" does a respecable short coverage of that de jure fact in American law (political reality).
Monta Loma
on Apr 18, 2021 at 10:28 am
@Ian
Good point. And I would suggest we need to think specifically about what prices we think are affordable, both to purchase, and to rent. And for which categories of jobs.
For example, it a home price drops from $1.8M to $1.6M, which people will this now become more affordable for? Teachers? Nurses? A dual-career high tech couple? I guess only that latter. Which will only exacerbate our inequality problem.
And if MV rents drop from $3500 to $3200, which groups will now be able to rent in MV who weren’t able to before?
My concern is that we might be letting the alluring word "affordable" (something we would all like to see) not comport with the future reality. We need to think about specific forecasted prices and rents to know where we are likely going.
Re. the single-family home nestled amidst four-plexues? I predict that homeowner will likely sell to a developer at a great price. Or, given now the increased shortage of single-family homes with a yard, will actually be able to increase their rents.
Monta Loma
on Apr 18, 2021 at 10:50 am
@Steven Nelson
Thanks for introducing a new approach—block zoning—into the discussion. Hadn’t heard or thought of this.
I would pause for a moment and ask: these housing initiatives suppose we need to grow. Must we? Do we want to? And when have we reached "enough"? Apart from the pressing issue of homelessness, aren’t 99% of our residents currently housed? Yes, Apple, Google, Facebook, et.al. would love it if we built more housing, especially since they know their well-paid employees can afford market-rate rents and home prices. And the cycle repeats.
Back to block-zoning and "no variances", don’t we have no variance zoning now: namely, single-family residential zoning, with no variances? So if the residents/voters want to move from single-family zoning to block zoning, let’s do it. But let’s not have the state (actually just 40 Senators and 80 Assemblypersons), or ABAG, dictate top-down how MV "must" zone. I would prefer for we the MV people to decide this.
Given all this, wouldn’t it be useful to poll current MV residents/voters to see what their thoughts and preferences would be? I would be very curious to see it it would be 20/80, 50/50, 80/20 for/against. Any guesses?
Monta Loma
on Apr 18, 2021 at 11:07 am
Btw, I’m finding this an informative conversation. But now I wonder if it is just 5-10 of us who are interested, reading and commenting.
We have ~75,000 residents in MV. So we 5-10 of aren’t even a drop in the bucket. Anyone know the online distribution of MV Voice?
How can we MV residents develop an informed, engaged democracy?
Here’s a little thought experiment the 5-10 of us might want to consider
Do you think MV people:
- don’t know about these housing decisions?
- don’t care?
- care, but don’t have the bandwidth to engage?
- know, care, and support them, so need to spend more time on the topic
- would care, but don’t know?
Rex Manor
on Apr 19, 2021 at 7:46 am
We have many problems in this city. The biggest one is lack of homes for people who work here. This problem has only one solution: build more homes. All the other stuff, including traffic, we can deal with.
That's all I have the time to say right now. I agree with Jeremy Hoffman.
Monta Loma
on Apr 19, 2021 at 8:39 am
@ivg
Totally agree about building "homes for those who work here’, especially critical people like teachers, nurses, police, ...
And, it would be great if building more market-rate housing would provide this type of affordable housing. But will it?
Let’s just look at the MV housing built in the last 2 years. I’m most aware of the high-rises along San Antonio. Have these provided affordable housing our local critical workers can afford? Or simply provided more housing for well-paid tech people? Whatever happened in past two years is probably the best predictor of what will happen if we build more market-rate housing in the future.
Let’s get evidence-based so we can make good decisions for MV.
another community
17 hours ago
I don't know what the city actually intends in making these changes, but the comments on here seem to be based of sleight of hand. Apples and oranges. Land is still expensive in Mountain View. Right now it's the most expensive in areas where housing density is allowed. I don't see this changing, so it's a windfall for owners of property in the R3 areas. Their gain means there is no savings for the housing that is constructed. Construction is still expensive. In the old days the wood frame housing was cheaper but now lumber prices have skyrocketed. I see a greater cost per square foot to construct and more land used per unit. It's not going to make housing cheaper. It will only be done if the developer can make more money that way. So they'll be sold as nicer units than in the taller apartment buildings, and marketed as such.
The biggest sleight of hand are in the comments comparing Los Altos housing prices to prices in Mountain View. Los Altos hills lots generally have steep slopes and limited buildable area. Still they manage to be larger than the typical unit in Mountain View. Sizes in Los Altos and Los Altos Hills have gone up over time and the new construction is all massive houses. That's why you can talk about a $3.5 Million price tag--that's for a 3500-4500 sq foot house with tons of rooms and a huge yard. Build the same thing in Mountain View and it would be even more expensive. So you won't build the same thing. You're talking about comparing that to one 600-800 sq foot unit along with 6-10 others on the same amounts of land as a single house, or even less land, but in Mountain View. Of course it's cheaper!
But why should it be any cheaper than a unit in one of the 6-8 story apartment buildings on ECR? It's projected in areas which don't have extra transit as on El Camino Real. There will need to be cars and parking spaces of some sort. So it seems like wishful thinking to me. $400K to build plus land cost = $3500/mo rent.