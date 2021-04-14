Paly takes on 'The Theory of Relativity'

For its spring production and first virtual musical, Palo Alto High School's theater program is presenting "The Theory of Relativity," by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill. The show "is a contemporary musical about the meaningful relationships in the lives of young adults and how those connections define them," according to program notes by director Sarah Thermond. "As we worked on this musical, we got to enjoy both the ingenuity of remote recording and also the immense pleasure of being allowed to come together to safely record a few numbers in our beautiful Performing Arts Center," she wrote. The show is recommended for audiences middle-school aged and up.

The show will stream online April 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. and April 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10. More information is available at palytheatre.com.