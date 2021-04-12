Two teens injured in drive-by shooting in Mountain View

Two teens suffered gunshot wounds following a drive-by shooting near downtown Mountain View on Friday, police revealed in a statement Monday. The victims were hospitalized and later released.

Officers received reports of shots being fired on El Camino Real near Castro Street around 8:30 p.m. on April 9, police said. The victims, both Mountain View residents, had been taken to a nearby hospital before officers arrived. One was shot several times in the upper body, while the other was struck by a bullet on his upper body.

Police say they believe someone driving eastbound on El Camino Real approached the victim's vehicle and fired several rounds before driving away at a "high rate of speed." The vehicle was described as a dark, four-door SUV with a dark tint, but there is no description of the driver, police said.

Information on the incident was not released until Monday, which police said was necessary to follow up on potential leads. The Mountain View Police Department is now shifting gears and asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle and the shooter. Additional information on the incident, including photos, will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Dan Garcia at [email protected]