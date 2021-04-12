Two teens injured in drive-by shooting in Mountain View

Two teens suffered gunshot wounds following a drive-by shooting near downtown Mountain View on Friday, police revealed in a statement Monday. The victims were hospitalized and later released.
Officers received reports of shots being fired on El Camino Real near Castro Street around 8:30 p.m. on April 9, police said. The victims, both Mountain View residents, had been taken to a nearby hospital before officers arrived. One was shot several times in the upper body, while the other was struck by a bullet on his upper body.
Police say they believe someone driving eastbound on El Camino Real approached the victim's vehicle and fired several rounds before driving away at a "high rate of speed." The vehicle was described as a dark, four-door SUV with a dark tint, but there is no description of the driver, police said.
Information on the incident was not released until Monday, which police said was necessary to follow up on potential leads. The Mountain View Police Department is now shifting gears and asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle and the shooter. Additional information on the incident, including photos, will be released at a later time.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Dan Garcia at [email protected]
Registered user
Old Mountain View
on Apr 13, 2021 at 7:31 am
Second gang-style attack in a month. This town changed.
Registered user
Monta Loma
on Apr 13, 2021 at 2:33 pm
Please consider El Camino, Alma, Middlefield & 101 to run N/S (even when they don't, so indications of direction can be interpreted accurately.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
on Apr 13, 2021 at 3:05 pm
"Please consider El Camino, Alma, . . .to run N/S"
Problem: they don't. In local compass bearings, MVPD's description is accurate, and the only possible one consistent with other cues. Castro is more or less north-south, ECR east-west, there. Street addressing and signage (E. and W. El Camino, E. and W. Evelyn Avenue, etc.) reflect that reality in this part of the peninsula. Surely it's more reasonable for out-of-town readers to check a map occasionally (they're just a click away) than request directions to be distorted for them!
ECR travels the whole peninsula at an angle, never close to truly north-south (though closer to it some places than in MV; let alone Sunnyvale, where it actually does become strictly east-west for a stretch); yet there's a habit around Palo Alto of referring to it as if it were simply a north-south road (along with calling Central Expressway "Alma").
Registered user
Old Mountain View
on Apr 13, 2021 at 9:33 pm
Thank you Max. ECR is indeed E/W and Castro N/S. Anything else is just incorrect.
Registered user
Shoreline West
on Apr 14, 2021 at 1:54 pm
I'm sympathetic to Raymond's comment and I recall many years ago a software engineer (who else?) using the term "logical north" and "logical south" to describe orientations on roads like El Camino Real (which runs from San Jose (south) to Daly City (north), even if it's sometimes *literally* going more west than south. Through MV, El Camino is actually NW/SE, so the use of "eastbound on El Camino" can definitely be confusing. It's not until you get down to Sunnyvale that El Camino is literally an east/west street.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
on Apr 14, 2021 at 2:09 pm
Nevertheless, PeaceLove, Raymond's argument is fatally flawed, in its context -- which is, local directions. When MVPD mentions eastbound ECR near Castro -- an accurate compass-quarter approximation there -- the road's shape 10s of miles away in Daly City or San José has no bearing. Raymond's request was, essentially, to distort locally accurate directions to accommodate someone's preferred idealized model of ECR's overall shape. It is more humble to learn local directions than ask they be changed to fit your preferences.
Someone wanting to stretch a point could also call ECR "logically" an East-West road on the basis that it does traverse a long distance in that axis too. (Barbara Tuchman: "This was logical, but as often with logic, wrong.")
Registered user
Cuesta Park
on Apr 17, 2021 at 12:57 am
"yet there's a habit around Palo Alto of ... calling Central Expressway 'Alma'."
Google Maps shows Central Expressway becoming Alma after it crosses San Antonio Road, so you might want to submit a change request to them.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
on Apr 17, 2021 at 1:46 am
I assure you Greg, the name change at the Palo Alto border long predated Google Maps.
In case anyone else too missed this point: The road is only "Alma" around Palo Alto. For the larger part of its total length (from MV to the SJ Airport), it's Central Expressway. Many people know that; but some erroneously call even the Central Expressway part -- which runs through Mountain View -- "Alma." Including occasionally in MV-Voice comments.
Registered user
Cuesta Park
on Apr 17, 2021 at 1:56 am
Thanks for setting me straight, Max. Hopefully your comment will be enlightening to some other readers too.
Registered user
Cuesta Park
on Apr 18, 2021 at 10:27 am
the crime - Attempted Murder by the discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle (+ other crimes) - is an unfortunate example of a Return to the times in MV when there was more gang activity. About 2-3 decades ago as I remember? Included multiple murders.
This uptick in violence (often gang related) has also been noted During The Pandemic in other areas across our country. Not unique to MV. Unfortunately the sociology seems to be: More Poor People out of work -> more Poor People in Gangs -> more Gang related violence. [not even counting middle-class "Breaking Bad" contributions]