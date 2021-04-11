Hundreds march against anti-Asian hate in Mountain View rally

A group of hundreds of locals including children and elected officials streamed through downtown Mountain View, walking on the sidewalks of Hope and Castro streets. Outdoor diners stopped during their meals to record or watch as protestors chanted, "Hate is a virus" and "No more violence/No more silence."

"My grandparents met here in Mountain View; they assembled at the Mountain View Caltrain station where they boarded that train to the internment camp of Heart Mountain," said Mountain View Mayor Ellen Kamei as she stood in front of Mountain View City Hall after the march. "My father was born there and I am the third generation of my family here in this city."

Around 500 people crowded the center Sunday, many of them two or more generations removed from the war, to rally against the recent uptick in crimes and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

But on Sunday afternoon, the center became a reminder of a dark period in Asian American history when Japanese Americans were processed at what was then the Castro Train Station and shipped to one of 10 internment camps across the U.S. during World War II.

"I want you to know that the 600 members of the District Attorney's Office stand with the victims of hate, stand against the perpetrators of hate, and we'll vigorously prosecute anyone who targets anyone because of their ethnicity," Rosen said.

While the featured speakers described the diversity of the Asian American experience, it was also an example of how far they've come since xenophobic policies such as the Chinese Exclusion Act and the interment of Japanese Americans.

"I've been hearing about the uptick in hate crimes primarily through social media for the past few months," said Khu, 18, a senior at Castilleja School. "But once Atlanta happened, I think that was really a turning point for me."

Most marchers were spurred by the recent acts of violence against Asian Americans. A cartoon drawing of Pak Ho, a 75-year-old Asian man who died after being robbed and pushed to the ground in Oakland last month, was displayed at City Hall above nine other names, including those who were killed in the Atlanta, Georgia area shooting on March 16.

"Last summer on a hiking trail, someone full of hatred called my mom and me 'coronavirus' and told us to go back to China," said Michael Pan, 8, of Cupertino. "Since then, I can no longer walk to a park without fearing that might happen again. I can no longer walk three blocks to my school without fearing that someone might hurt me again."

Many local youths, some as young as 8 years old, also spoke to their own experiences of discrimination, recalling times at school or outdoors where racist phrases were lobbed at them, especially at the height of the pandemic.

"Last year, I was biking and stopped at a red light in Palo Alto, when a minivan pulled up next to me and the guys inside started yelling, 'Go back to China! Why'd you bring the virus here,'" said Palo Alto City Council member Greg Tanaka, whose grandfather died of tuberculosis while in a Japanese internment camp.

Some were connected to the day's march by familial history as well as their own experiences of racial prejudice — most of the time while doing something innocuous.

Asian American children and local politicians shared, in a string of short speeches, either their own direct experiences of racism or how the movement of rallying against anti-Asian hate resonated with them.

The Sunday march was a mix of protest and performance. The rumbling sound of taiko drums, a traditional Japanese instrument, could be heard as marchers walked toward City Hall. A group of girls from Able2Shine, an academic enrichment program, sang a song calling for justice. Aparna Prabhakar read her poem, "Brown," expressing how the color of her skin has come to define her: "Brown is the color of my story and I am the author of my story."

SLIDESHOW: Jose Antonio Vargas, an undocumented immigrant activist and Pulitzer prize-winning journalist, listens to speakers at a rally condemning violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islands in Mountain View on April 11, 2021. The city's newest public elementary school is named after him. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

"We can't really change what happened 200 years ago," Khu, 17, said in an interview, referring to the country's history of anti-Asian violence that was soon followed by the Chinese Exclusion Act. "But we can change what's going forward."

The Sunday protest was organized by three local high school students — Daisy Kemp, Amanda Khu and Jason Shan — with Christopher Chiang, a Mountain View Whisman School District board trustee, acting as their adviser. The students chair AAPI Mountain View, a group that was created in response to racism against Asians.

Hundreds march against anti-Asian hate in Mountain View rally

Children and elected officials recount their experiences, as Asians, of racial prejudice and racism