Sunday march and rally to be held in Mountain View to call out anti-Asian hate

Motivated to speak out against both recent and historical hate crimes against Asian Americans, the group AAPI Mountain View, formed by local youth, is hosting a public march and rally on Sunday, April 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. in downtown Mountain View.

The march will start at the Mountain View Transit Center, which during World War II served as a processing point for Japanese Americans about to be interned. The marchers will walk along View Street, where the city's Chinatown existed from the late 1800s to the mid-1940s; pass by the former meeting place of the Mountain View Anti-Chinese Club, which was a stronghold for people advocating for the 1882 passage of the Chinese Exclusion Act; and end up at Mountain View City Hall Plaza.

“Our group AAPI Mountain View was formed by youth to empower and uplift AAPI individuals and reckon with Mountain View’s history of anti-Asian racism," said Chris Chiang, a local educator.

The group's youth leaders include Daisy Kemp of Mountain View High School, Amanda Khu of Castilleja School, and Jason Shan of Lynbrook High School.

At City Hall Plaza at 3:30 p.m., speakers will share their stories of being Asian American/Pacific Islander in the Bay Area. Mountain View Mayor Ellen Kamei, Mountain View council member Margaret Abe-Koga and U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo are among the speakers scheduled. Members of the public who wish to talk for one minute about their experiences can contact the organizers at aapimv.com.