News

Sunday march and rally to be held in Mountain View to call out anti-Asian hate

Youth-organized event will include testimonies from local residents, remarks by U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo

Uploaded: Sat, Apr 10, 2021, 3:36 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A Mountain View resident attends a rally condemning violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders at the corner of Castro Street and El Camino Real in Mountain View on March 21, 2021. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Motivated to speak out against both recent and historical hate crimes against Asian Americans, the group AAPI Mountain View, formed by local youth, is hosting a public march and rally on Sunday, April 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. in downtown Mountain View.

The march will start at the Mountain View Transit Center, which during World War II served as a processing point for Japanese Americans about to be interned. The marchers will walk along View Street, where the city's Chinatown existed from the late 1800s to the mid-1940s; pass by the former meeting place of the Mountain View Anti-Chinese Club, which was a stronghold for people advocating for the 1882 passage of the Chinese Exclusion Act; and end up at Mountain View City Hall Plaza.

“Our group AAPI Mountain View was formed by youth to empower and uplift AAPI individuals and reckon with Mountain View’s history of anti-Asian racism," said Chris Chiang, a local educator.

The group's youth leaders include Daisy Kemp of Mountain View High School, Amanda Khu of Castilleja School, and Jason Shan of Lynbrook High School.

The Stop AAPI Hate March and Rally on April 11 will start at 3 p.m. at the Caltrain Station and end up at Mountain View City Hall Plaza. Courtesy AAPI Mountain View.

At City Hall Plaza at 3:30 p.m., speakers will share their stories of being Asian American/Pacific Islander in the Bay Area. Mountain View Mayor Ellen Kamei, Mountain View council member Margaret Abe-Koga and U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo are among the speakers scheduled. Members of the public who wish to talk for one minute about their experiences can contact the organizers at aapimv.com.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

At 4 p.m., organizers have planned a moment of remembrance for 75-year-old Pak Ho, the Oakland man who was mortally assaulted and robbed in March. His attacker has been charged with his murder.

The event will also include arts and cultural performances by taiko troupe Jun Daiko and more, organizers said.

The Sunday event will be live streamed (@aapimv) and text of the testimonies will be provided as an archive to local city councils, school boards and historical societies.

More information about the rally is posted at aapimv.com.

The event is the latest in a series of local protests, statements from officials and opinion columns denouncing anti-Asian rhetoric and violence in the wake of escalating racist incidents against Asian Americans.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

— Mountain View Voice staff

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Sunday march and rally to be held in Mountain View to call out anti-Asian hate

Youth-organized event will include testimonies from local residents, remarks by U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo

Uploaded: Sat, Apr 10, 2021, 3:36 pm

Motivated to speak out against both recent and historical hate crimes against Asian Americans, the group AAPI Mountain View, formed by local youth, is hosting a public march and rally on Sunday, April 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. in downtown Mountain View.

The march will start at the Mountain View Transit Center, which during World War II served as a processing point for Japanese Americans about to be interned. The marchers will walk along View Street, where the city's Chinatown existed from the late 1800s to the mid-1940s; pass by the former meeting place of the Mountain View Anti-Chinese Club, which was a stronghold for people advocating for the 1882 passage of the Chinese Exclusion Act; and end up at Mountain View City Hall Plaza.

“Our group AAPI Mountain View was formed by youth to empower and uplift AAPI individuals and reckon with Mountain View’s history of anti-Asian racism," said Chris Chiang, a local educator.

The group's youth leaders include Daisy Kemp of Mountain View High School, Amanda Khu of Castilleja School, and Jason Shan of Lynbrook High School.

At City Hall Plaza at 3:30 p.m., speakers will share their stories of being Asian American/Pacific Islander in the Bay Area. Mountain View Mayor Ellen Kamei, Mountain View council member Margaret Abe-Koga and U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo are among the speakers scheduled. Members of the public who wish to talk for one minute about their experiences can contact the organizers at aapimv.com.

At 4 p.m., organizers have planned a moment of remembrance for 75-year-old Pak Ho, the Oakland man who was mortally assaulted and robbed in March. His attacker has been charged with his murder.

The event will also include arts and cultural performances by taiko troupe Jun Daiko and more, organizers said.

The Sunday event will be live streamed (@aapimv) and text of the testimonies will be provided as an archive to local city councils, school boards and historical societies.

More information about the rally is posted at aapimv.com.

The event is the latest in a series of local protests, statements from officials and opinion columns denouncing anti-Asian rhetoric and violence in the wake of escalating racist incidents against Asian Americans.

— Mountain View Voice staff

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.