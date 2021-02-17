To rescue restaurants, this new campaign asks people to pledge to spend $25 per week on takeout

It hit Jan Altman when her friend and local restaurateur John Lee told her he was losing money every day during the pandemic.

"I just thought, 'I've got to do something,'" she said.

That something is Restaurant Rescue, a new, grassroots campaign encouraging people to order from restaurants in Palo Alto and East Palo Alto. Restaurant Rescue is asking people to spend $25 per week on takeout meals from now until the end of May in the hopes it will help bolster local eateries that have suffered losses during the coronavirus.

Altman and a group of local residents have been working on Restaurant Rescue for months, meeting on Zoom and tweaking their campaign to best fit local needs. Most of them Altman has never met before. They responded to her Nextdoor post asking for volunteers to help create a campaign to support restaurants. The team now includes about 30 people, including representatives from the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce and local restaurant owners.

They hope there will be power in numbers: The more people that order takeout (and pick it up themselves if possible to save restaurants costly third party delivery fees) and share the Restaurant Rescue "takeout pledge" with friends, neighbors and on social media, the more revenue for restaurants. They're in the process of translating the pledge into Spanish.