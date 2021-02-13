Police investigate suspicious device found on Stevens Creek Trail

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office bomb squad has been called assist an investigation of a suspicious device spotted Friday morning on the Stevens Creek Trail in Mountain View, police said.

Authorities are examining the object with a drone and have temporarily closed the trail at East Middlefield Road to cyclists and pedestrians, police said in a social media post about 10:20 a.m.

In addition, traffic in both directions on Middlefield has been diverted between Moffett Boulevard and Easy Street.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.