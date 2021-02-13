News

Police investigate suspicious device found on Stevens Creek Trail

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Feb 13, 2021, 1:28 pm 0

Law enforcement authorities block East Middlefield Road to investigate a suspicious device found on Stevens Creek Trail in Mountain View on Feb. 13. Courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office bomb squad has been called assist an investigation of a suspicious device spotted Friday morning on the Stevens Creek Trail in Mountain View, police said.

Authorities are examining the object with a drone and have temporarily closed the trail at East Middlefield Road to cyclists and pedestrians, police said in a social media post about 10:20 a.m.

In addition, traffic in both directions on Middlefield has been diverted between Moffett Boulevard and Easy Street.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

