Pianist Ihang Lin to perform virtual concert Feb. 13

Community School of Music and Arts faculty member and pianist Ihang Lin will perform a virtual concert on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m., featuring solo music by Frédéric Chopin and Claude Debussy.

Lin, who holds a doctoral degree in music and is originally from Taiwan, has performed all over the world, including at Carnegie Hall. Locally, in addition to her work at CSMA in Mountain View, she's played with Opera San Jose, Ragazzi Boys Chorus and San Jose State University. Audiences this weekend, however, can enjoy her performance from the comfort of home -- wherever that may be -- by tuning in to CSMA's youtube channel.

More information is available at arts4all.org.