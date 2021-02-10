Newsom, local leaders mark opening of state's largest COVID-19 vaccination site at Levi's Stadium

County Supervisors Cindy Chavez and Susan Ellenberg as well as state Assemblymember Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, joined the governor on the stadium's field to tout the new site.

"Santa Clara County is among the leaders (in terms of vaccine administration)," Newsom said at Levi's Stadium. "I'm honored to be here joining their partners and joining community leaders that are making this site possible."

The stadium is only open to county residents or health care workers who work in the county. Currently, residents 65 years and older in addition to health care workers are eligible for the vaccine.

The vaccination site, which opened for appointments at noon Tuesday, currently has the capacity to vaccinate 5,000 people per day, with plans to increase capacity to 15,000 people per day.

The 55, 57, and 59 bus routes go to Levi's Stadium and the VTA's Orange and Green light-rail lines provide service to the site as well.

The VTA also increased the frequency of seven bus routes that stop near or at Levi's Stadium because social distancing guidelines limiting capacity on buses.

In fact, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority as of Monday started providing front-door services to the stadium and suspended fare collection on all buses and light-rail vehicles in the system.

"Levi's Stadium is an important site because of its central location in the county, proximity to public transportation and ability to serve a large number of residents every day," Ellenberg said.

Ellenberg said the site will help get residents across the county get vaccinated quicker and ensure more equitable access to the vaccine.

Chavez noted that the addition of Levi's Stadium is part of the county's multifaceted approach to getting as many people vaccinated as possible.

"This is joined by about 100,000 doses also administered to date by other providers in our county," Tong said.

So far, the county's health system has provided more than 113,000 first doses and has more than 40,000 vaccine appointments scheduled in the week ahead.

The county has also instituted a "no wrong door" policy, allowing all residents 65 years and older to get vaccinated at any site or private health care provider, regardless of their insurance.

The only way he could see it working without significant increase in vaccine supply is if "we took them away from the vast majority of others are seniors and are most medically vulnerable."

"We need to be honest with people ... it's very unlikely that we'll be able to accomplish that, very idealistic goal, (to vaccinate teachers) before the end of the school year," Newsom said.

Teachers and parents have voiced concerns over schools reopening, as teachers are not eligible for vaccination yet and because of the lack of supply, Newsom said he is unsure when they would be able to be vaccinated.

The positive news comes as the state works on a plan to reopen elementary schools within the next month and start gradually reopening the economy.

"I remind you, that's more than double where we were a few weeks ago and more than triple where we were three to four weeks ago," Newsom said.

President Joe Biden's administration also announced that it will be sending a million doses to California pharmacies directly and may begin sending vaccines directly to community clinics as well, Newsom said.

Newsom said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which would only require one dose and is easier to store, could be available by the end of the month.

"The president has promised an extra 20% allocation to all the states," Smith said. "We know that a new vaccine is on the horizon with Johnson & Johnson. We know that more Moderna is being made, more of the Pfizer is being made."

In the following week, Newsom predicted that California would get 50,000-100,000 more vaccines as well.

In the next week, California is expected to have a little over 1 million vaccines — roughly the equivalent number of doses that the state received a week ago, the governor said.

So really, the main problem holding counties and the state back from getting more people vaccinated is supply.

Tong said, "We have built both the infrastructure and the human power to get vaccines and arms as quickly as possible."

"One of the best ways (for efficient vaccine administration) is to have a layered approach. One is something big and mighty that's happening here," she said. "Two, are all of our community clinics that are really reaching deep into the community to make sure that people have access. And three, making sure that we're being creative and innovative for those people who can't get to where we need them to be that we go to them and get that vaccine in their arms."

Newsom, local leaders mark opening of state's largest COVID-19 vaccination site at Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara County plans to increase capacity to 15K people per day as more doses become available