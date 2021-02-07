Stanford Health Care receives $16.8M to establish COVID-19 vaccination sites

Stanford Health Care will receive $16.8 million to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines at six sites throughout the Bay Area, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced in a statement on Friday.

The FEMA grant will cover Stanford's expenses for personal protective equipment, facility costs and miscellaneous supplies required to store, handle, transport and administer the vaccines.

Stanford could receive more money from FEMA after it submits documentation showing any additional costs, FEMA officials said.

Under FEMA's Public Assistance Program, government organizations and certain private nonprofits can receive grants to aid their disaster response after a presidential disaster declaration is issued, such as the March 13, 2020, declaration concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

"FEMA continues working with our partners — including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies — along with state, tribal and territorial authorities, private sector partners and others to assist, augment and expedite vaccinations in the United States.