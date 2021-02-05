With 'mixed feelings,' Mountain View Whisman superintendent recommends reopening of schools

Under Rudolph's recommendation, the district will first reopen schools for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first grade, sixth grade and special education students; then second, third and seventh grade; and finally fourth, fifth and eighth grade. Families will still have the option of full distance learning, and students learning at home or in person will all be guaranteed four days of live instruction per week. Teachers in classrooms will provide simultaneous remote instruction to students learning remotely. Middle schoolers will be grouped into stable cohorts who stay in a classroom together, while their teachers move from group to group in a staggered bell schedule.

The district is currently only open for about 130 students attending in-person learning pods and until now had not pressed forward with a hybrid learning plan. Two weeks ago, Rudolph was concerned about local coronavirus rates and board members were largely lauding distance learning and positive student achievement data during the closures .

"No one wants to put anyone at risk," he said at Thursday's board meeting. "In this case, siding with the needs of kids is something that I'm OK with. ... I think this is the best path forward we have, considering all the factors that are outside our control and thinking about everything we've done that's in our control."

Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph made this recommendation to the board on Thursday with "mixed feelings," particularly given "overwhelming" concerns from teachers and staff about returning to work in person. He said the change in direction was driven by improving public health conditions and growing concern about students who are struggling academically and emotionally while schools remain closed.

The other trustees backed Rudolph's recommendation, pointing to mounting research and health experts who agree that reopening schools with the appropriate health precautions is safe. Several also said they want schools to reopen sooner to address student mental health needs, citing both data and anecdotal stories about students struggling with depression and anxiety.

"I'm very concerned about teaching staff and their comfort," she said. "I think this synchronous teaching where they're teaching distance kids and in classroom kids at the same time may be too much of a lift."

All but one board member expressed support for the new reopening plan, which the board will vote on at a Feb. 28 special meeting. Vice President Laura Blakely said she'd rather wait to reopen schools until the county moves into the orange tier of case rates and is concerned about the additional stress in-person learning could cause for teachers.

All schools will follow required public health precautions, including social distancing and wearing masks at all times (and students who can't adhere to the guidelines will be moved into remote learning, Rudolph said). Both employees and students will have access to regular, on-campus COVID-19 testing that's already being provided by El Camino Hospital.

As in neighboring districts that are reopening schools, staffing will be a major hurdle. The district plans to survey staff this month to determine how many are willing and able to work in person, but is already considering "creative solutions" for how to serve classes with teachers who won't return in person, Rudolph said. The district only has eight available substitutes right now. Other districts have addressed staffing shortages, Rudolph said, by offering incentives for staff members to become substitutes or increasing pay for substitutes.

"I personally think it's time that we open our doors and let students back in the classroom that need to be back and give the power back to some of our parents to make those decisions," Berman said.

Trustee Laura Berman said she was disappointed that Rudolph didn't recommend reopening even sooner and is worried about pegging it to the unknown date of when the county moves into — and stays in — the red tier. The county's current adjusted case rate is at 21.5; once that declines to seven, it will move into the red tier.

"This is truly an emergency," she wrote. "As a physician, I would argue the risks of not going back to school (physically, emotionally, and socially) far outweigh the risk of of going back."

In an email to the trustees, district parent and Kaiser Permanente pediatrician Allison Collins urged the board to reopen schools as soon as possible. She said she's seen mental health issues, including suicidality, increase among her patients, as well as pediatric obesity and insomnia due to excessive screen time and anxiety -- all of which have domino effects on the children's families as well.

The district will send surveys out to families and give them two weeks to choose a learning model for the rest of the school year, and is also hosting focus groups to solicit feedback from staff, elementary and middle school families.

With 'mixed feelings,' Mountain View Whisman superintendent recommends reopening of schools

Trustees largely support plan to bring students back