People age 65+ can now get vaccinated anywhere in Santa Clara County

One year and one week after Santa Clara County identified its first case of COVID-19, the county has had over 100,000 cases and 1,473 deaths. More than 80% of those who succumbed were 65 and older, she said.

Kaiser, which serves an estimated 40% of patients statewide, has been particularly hard hit by vaccine shortages, having received a disproportionately low number of doses, Smith said. The county was already having to dip into its vaccine supply to provide extra doses to some health care providers to make up some of the shortfalls, he said.

The significant change means that patients of Sutter/Palo Alto Medical Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Stanford Health Care and other providers in the county can now go to any facility that offers the vaccines. The county and the large health care providers came to the agreement after persistent shortages caused many providers to limit or even cancel appointments for the highly coveted vaccines, County Executive Jeff Smith said during a press conference.

COVID-19 vaccinations will now be available to all residents and workers in Santa Clara County who are 65 years and older, regardless of where they receive their health care, county officials announced on Thursday morning.

"If we say we're all in this together, we have to mean it," county Supervisor Joe Simitian said. "We have to give every resident of Santa Clara County access to the vaccine and do it faster."

The new county policy will allow patients to come to any health system, without regard to membership or insurance coverage. That includes the county's public health system — the second largest in the state after Los Angeles.

"The challenge is to get it into the most vulnerable," she said. The state still has a scarcity of doses, and its guidelines are changing almost daily, creating chaos, she added.

Cody also did not imagine there would be a safe and effective vaccine available so quickly, she said.

"Never did I imagine we would be where we are today," Cody said. "We must — and we can — prevent more deaths."

The county will also provide vaccines through a growing network of sites in communities most heavily impacted by the infections, concentrating on cities in the southern part of the county. The Public Health Department is also continuing its push to vaccinate people in long-term care facilities using its mobile vaccination clinics and to set up at-home visits for those who are homebound and older than age 75, he said.

"We want to expand to 15,000 doses per day. The big caveat here is getting enough vaccine. We're ready, willing and able. We've got the infrastructure to do it, and all we're waiting for is more vaccine," he said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state expects to receive more than a million doses of vaccine within a week. The state is also partnering with federal officials to open pilot mass-vaccination sites. The first two will be located in Oakland and Los Angeles and could open Feb. 16.

Smith said the county public health system, which has a supply that is separate from those of the other large health care providers, has enough doses for two to three weeks. The county is hopeful it will receive an increasing number of doses, as the Biden administration has announced it will increase distribution by as much as 20%.

Anyone who is currently eligible for the vaccines can make an appointment or obtain information through the county's vaccination website, sccfreevax.org .

Stanford did not provide a specific timeline for when it could start accepting non-Stanford patients. The organization stated that it has enough doses of the vaccines on hand to meet currently scheduled appointments.

"As changes were made yesterday to Santa Clara County’s vaccine eligibility criteria for health care providers like Stanford Health Care, we are working rapidly to operationalize access for community members in addition to those who are patients of Stanford Health Care," it stated.

So far, roughly 37% of county residents over age 75 and 28% of those who are older than 65 have been vaccinated, he said.

People age 65+ can now get vaccinated anywhere in Santa Clara County

Expanded access to shots could help open bottleneck for PAMF, Kaiser patients