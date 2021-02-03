Santa Clara, San Mateo counties now allowed to reopen still-closed K-6 schools

Four Bay Area counties can now resume in-person classes at all public K-6 schools after their rate of new coronavirus cases fell below the state's threshold to reopen schools.

Public schools that have yet to resume in-person classes in Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties can now do so under the state's school reopening framework, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday during a briefing on the pandemic.

Prior to the state's winter stay-at-home order, counties were required to remain out of the state's most-restrictive purple reopening tier for two weeks to begin reopening schools for in-person classes.

Schools that had opened prior to the stay-at-home order taking effect in the Bay Area on Dec. 11 were allowed to remain open for in-person instruction, but unopened schools were barred from doing so.

With the average daily case rate per 100,000 residents for all four counties now under 25 for at least five consecutive days, the state has permitted each county to reopen all K-6 schools if they choose to do so.