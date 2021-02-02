Arts

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley updates its plans for next season

Theater org pushes start date to October, launching with 'Lizard Boy'

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will open its 51st season with the musical "Lizard Boy" Oct. 6-31. Pictured are original cast members Kirsten "Kiki" deLohr Helland, William A. Williams, and Justin Huertas, who reprise their roles at TheatreWorks. Courtesy Alabastro Photography.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will push back the start of its 51st season to October, the arts organization recently announced.

Season 51 is now planned to commence in October with the new indie-rock comic-book-infused musical "Lizard Boy." TheatreWorks will work with the creative team behind "Lizard Boy" at the online New Works Festival this April, according to a message from Artistic Director Tim Bond. Other long-scheduled shows in the lineup, which is planned to run through August 2022, include "Hershey Felder's Monsieur Chopin," "Queen," "Nan and the Lower Body" and "Sense & Sensibility."

The season, first announced back in February of 2020, was to include "Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters' First 100 Years," "Man of La Mancha, The Lifespan of a Fact," and "Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner," which have been replaced by planned performances of "Ragtime," "It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," and "August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean," in addition to "Lizard Boy."

Streaming video will also be available for "Lizard Boy" and "It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," with the possibility of streaming others as well, for audiences more comfortable watching from a distance, according to TheatreWorks' website.

TheatreWorks has postponed the season start several times, as pandemic conditions prevent live theater's in-person return.

In the meantime, the company continues to offer special livestreamed and recorded content online.

"The safety and well-being of our community is of paramount importance and while the pandemic continues, we understandably must delay in-person performances. But with the encouraging reduction in new cases and rollout of vaccinations, we can now look ahead and are very much looking forward to reopening our doors," Bond said in a press statement. "We know the day will come when we can once again safely gather together, to celebrate the human spirit and share the power of live theatre."

More information is available at theatreworks.org.

