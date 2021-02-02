Man arrested after allegedly strangling victim in downtown Mountain View

A 45-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of attempted murder after officers say he pinned a man to the ground and gripped him by the throat until he passed out.

Police say the man, identified as Devin Polehla, was involved in a fight with another man on Castro Street around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31. Polehla was found on top of the other man, who appeared to be unconscious when officers arrived, according to a statement Monday.

Officers rushed toward the fight and pushed Polehla off the victim. He was arrested without incident, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.

Polehla was taken to Santa Clara County jail and booked on suspicion of attempted homicide and delaying a peace officer.