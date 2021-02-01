Gary Wesley, attorney and longtime Mountain View watchdog, dies at 68

Over the years, Wesley took up numerous causes that were all over the map, politically. He sued the city, and more recently Valley Water, to stop fluoridation plans , and hammered the city with lawsuits over a lack of transparency . He tried to remove the city's proposed rent control measure, Measure W , from the ballot in 2016, and more recently challenged the Valley Transportation Authority's Measure B sales tax.

"He was doing what he thought was right, which maybe wasn't always right," said former Councilman Mike Kasperzak. "He did think he was serving a public purpose."

Despite his frequent presence at City Hall, he didn't have much of a social circle and news of his death last month took many in the city by surprise.

Wesley was a common sight at City Council meetings and authored ballot arguments on countless measures, usually asking voters to reject a tax measure or proposed ordinance. He made politicians uneasy, would take up legal battles for free and always seemed convinced that public agencies were rife with corruption and grift.

For decades, Gary Wesley took on a tireless, self-appointed role as a legal and policy watchdog in Mountain View, even when it didn't make him a lot of friends and many of his lawsuits went nowhere. He was found dead in his home Jan. 2 at age 68.

"Even when I knew he was wrong, whether he had his facts wrong or the law wrong, the way he spoke and the way he intimated things -- he was good at causing people to feel unsettled," Kasperzak said. "I don't think he had any major victories that caused Mountain View to change anything for the better, but he was a constant reminder that we needed to dot our I's and cross our T's."

Kasperzak said he remembers running against Wesley at the time, and that his personality never changed all that much over the years. Wesley was amiable enough in public, but at council meetings would always use accusatory language and make Kasperzak and his colleagues uneasy -- like they were doing something unsavory even when everything was above-board.

Wesley even lashed out at the Mountain View Voice, accusing its publisher at the time of silencing dissenting views and making baseless claims that the newspaper was acting as a booster to get a day workers center built in Mountain View.

Wesley was consistent, however, in his demands that public agencies follow the Brown Act, California's open meeting law. He alleged that Mountain View violated the Brown Act in the 1990s, and last year represented a case that the Mountain View Whisman School District had overly vague descriptions of closed-session items . In most cases his lawsuits fell short.

"He took his watchdog role seriously. And while I think most people would agree he was probably overzealous, society needs people like Gary to hold people accountable," Kasperzak said. "Sometimes they might only be right one in a dozen times, but the fact that they keep watching keeps people honest."

Though public officials have a mixed view on the mark Wesley left on the city, Kasperzak said he felt Mountain View did benefit from the citizen's oversight. He may have cost the city a fortune in legal fees, but it made city officials acutely aware of the laws they had to follow. If the City Council ever slipped up, Wesley was likely to notice and raise hell.

"He would take the underdog's side and he would fight any way he could," Letcher said. "He was strongly focused on keeping the government honest."

In the weeks leading up to his death, Letcher said Wesley had grown cynical over the lack of civil penalties for violating the Brown Act, and instead focused his attention on landlord-tenant matters. He took it upon himself to deliver flyers during the 2020 presidential election with information on which Mountain View City Council candidates he believed would favor tenants.

Others felt he was an under-appreciated watchdog. Don Letcher, a property owner in Mountain View, said Wesley was a "huge benefit" to Mountain View and felt he was the only person who was willing to take the city to task on alleged Brown Act violations. Letcher said he became friends with Wesley after Letcher was arrested for trespassing at City Hall in 1998. Wesley was willing to represent him in a federal civil rights case against the city at no cost, he said.

Gary Wesley, attorney and longtime Mountain View watchdog, dies at 68

Wesley championed a quixotic array of causes but was especially passionate about state's open meeting law