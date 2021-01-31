Rain expected to return to the Bay Area this week

After a brief respite from the last week's atmospheric river soaking, the Bay Area may see showers again this week, forecasters said.

A slow-moving cold front lurking north of the region could bring light rain to the North Bay this weekend, followed by rain and gusts around the rest of the area from midday Monday through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Winds aren't expected to be as strong this time around, but gusts of 25 to 35 mph are possible, and highest elevations could see gusts in the 40-50 mph range.

Heavy rains are not expected, but forecasters said they would watch areas where saturated soil could be an issue.

Dry weather is expected to return Wednesday night into Thursday and the forecast through Saturday looks to be dry, forecasters said.