News

Rain expected to return to the Bay Area this week

Wet weather in forecast midday Monday through Tuesday

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 31, 2021, 9:18 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Tatyana and Ruthy walk down Castro Street in Mountain View in the rain on Jan. 15, 2019. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

After a brief respite from the last week's atmospheric river soaking, the Bay Area may see showers again this week, forecasters said.

A slow-moving cold front lurking north of the region could bring light rain to the North Bay this weekend, followed by rain and gusts around the rest of the area from midday Monday through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Winds aren't expected to be as strong this time around, but gusts of 25 to 35 mph are possible, and highest elevations could see gusts in the 40-50 mph range.

Heavy rains are not expected, but forecasters said they would watch areas where saturated soil could be an issue.

Dry weather is expected to return Wednesday night into Thursday and the forecast through Saturday looks to be dry, forecasters said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The atmospheric river that drenched the Bay Area over three days this week boosted the region's rain totals, but most areas still lag below normal for the Oct. 1-Sept. 30 rainfall year, the weather service said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Rain expected to return to the Bay Area this week

Wet weather in forecast midday Monday through Tuesday

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 31, 2021, 9:18 am

After a brief respite from the last week's atmospheric river soaking, the Bay Area may see showers again this week, forecasters said.

A slow-moving cold front lurking north of the region could bring light rain to the North Bay this weekend, followed by rain and gusts around the rest of the area from midday Monday through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Winds aren't expected to be as strong this time around, but gusts of 25 to 35 mph are possible, and highest elevations could see gusts in the 40-50 mph range.

Heavy rains are not expected, but forecasters said they would watch areas where saturated soil could be an issue.

Dry weather is expected to return Wednesday night into Thursday and the forecast through Saturday looks to be dry, forecasters said.

The atmospheric river that drenched the Bay Area over three days this week boosted the region's rain totals, but most areas still lag below normal for the Oct. 1-Sept. 30 rainfall year, the weather service said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.