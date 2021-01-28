Classic films take audience back in time for online movie nights

Sometimes there's nothing better than a movie night with friends, especially when the weather is grim. COVID-19 may be keeping such gatherings from happening in person, but Midpen Media Center of Palo Alto is hosting monthly online classic movie nights, complete with viewer commentary. The latest screening in the series, on Friday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m. features the 1939 romantic comedy-drama "Made For Each Other," with Jimmy Stewart and Carole Lombard.

Stewart and Lombard play John and Jane, newlyweds who have to cut their honeymoon short at the behest of Judge Doolittle, John's boss, who wanted John to marry his daughter. As further punishment, Doolittle passes him over for a promotion. John's mother, who also believes her son should have married the boss' daughter, lives with the newlyweds, which only ratchets up the tension when a baby comes along and bills begin to pile up.

Something that makes this online screening unique is that viewers can chat during the movie, speaking over Zoom or, if they prefer to mute their mics, using the text chat feature. The movie will also be streamed live over Facebook and shown on local cable Channel 30.

The monthly online film series will feature "the best (and worst!) of classic movies that the Public Domain archive has to offer," according to the Midpen Media Center's website.

For more information, visit midpenmedia.org.