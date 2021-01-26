Santa Clara County opens COVID-19 vaccines to residents age 65 and up

As of Monday, more than 160,300 individuals have been vaccinated in Santa Clara County by the county, private health care providers and other vaccine distributors.

"Older residents and those living in skilled nursing facilities continue to be the population at greatest risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19," said Dr. Monika Roy, a county assistant public health officer.

Residents in that age range can now schedule appointments through the county website for openings starting on Wednesday and thereafter.

The county is also partnering with community clinics and launched a pilot mobile vaccination clinic to ensure vaccine access to residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

"As the vaccine becomes available to more of our residents, the County continues its deep commitment to equity and ensuring access for our communities most at risk of contracting COVID-19," said Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer for the Santa Clara County Health System.

The county is also vaccinating eligible individuals at several Valley Health Center locations, including up to 600 people per day in Gilroy, according to the county's Public Health Department.

Residents can make appointments at mass vaccination sites located at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds on Berger Drive in San Jose and the Mountain View Community Center .

The county's health system is the largest provider of the COVID-19 vaccine, county officials said. So far, it has administered nearly 60,000 first doses and has a weekly capacity to provide 30,000 vaccine appointments per week.

Residents can get more information about vaccine allocation and administration by health care providers on the county's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard .

This week, the county received 20,125 additional first doses of vaccine, which is "far fewer doses than health systems in the county have capacity to provide," according to the county public health department.

"We are coordinating efforts with local fire departments and emergency medical services providers and sending vaccinators into the field to ensure those at greatest risk can be vaccinated as quickly as possible," Roy said.

Santa Clara County opens COVID-19 vaccines to residents age 65 and up

Expanded eligibility aligns with state's guidance