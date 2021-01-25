News

Storm could bring heavy rain Tuesday through Thursday, forecasters say

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 25, 2021, 10:20 am 0

Two women push a baby in a stroller down Castro Street in the rain in downtown Mountain View. File photo by Magali Gauthier

Widespread light to moderate precipitation is forecast to continue Monday before an atmospheric river is expected Tuesday through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will bring cool temperatures with daytime highs in the 50s and lows are night in the 20s and 30s.

A storm expected Tuesday through Thursday will bring moderate to heavy rain and several advisories and concerns to the Bay Area, notably Flash Flood Warnings for Sonoma, Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia Ranges areas.

A concern for debris flows on burn scars is also present, the National Weather Service said.

Additional rainfall is forecast next weekend.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

— Bay City News Service

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Storm could bring heavy rain Tuesday through Thursday, forecasters say

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 25, 2021, 10:20 am

Widespread light to moderate precipitation is forecast to continue Monday before an atmospheric river is expected Tuesday through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will bring cool temperatures with daytime highs in the 50s and lows are night in the 20s and 30s.

A storm expected Tuesday through Thursday will bring moderate to heavy rain and several advisories and concerns to the Bay Area, notably Flash Flood Warnings for Sonoma, Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia Ranges areas.

A concern for debris flows on burn scars is also present, the National Weather Service said.

Additional rainfall is forecast next weekend.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.