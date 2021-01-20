News

Thursday: State senator hosts town hall on COVID-19

State Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, will host an online town hall on Thursday, Jan, 21, to discuss the latest COVID-19 developments, including vaccine availability.

The event, which is free, will take place online from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Becker represents the 13th State Senate District, which includes San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, and will be joined by Dr. Anand Chabra, San Mateo County Health's section chief for COVID-19 mass vaccination, and Dr. Mark Adams, El Camino Hospital's chief medical officer.

To register or submit questions, go here. People can also contact Becker's district office at 650-212-3313 or by emailing [email protected]

— Bay City News Service

