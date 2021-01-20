Mountain View residents poured $370K into campaigns focused on Georgia runoff

Wednesday marks a momentous transition of power in the United States, as President Joe Biden is sworn into office with a blue majority in the U.S. Senate. Tipping the balance are Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who prevailed in a tight runoff election in Georgia earlier this month.

The Georgia runoff had been a focal point after Biden's victory in November, with political campaigns on a spending blitz exceeding $300 million since Nov. 3, according to the website Open Secrets. Campaigns were fueled by donations from across the country, including more than $374,000 from residents in Mountain View.

Filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show significant contributions from residents across the city to five political action committees that honed in on Georgia. Fair Fight, a PAC spearheaded by Stacey Abrams, received $113,430 from Mountain View residents last year. Other groups that ran ads and spurred voter participation include the

Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), which received $168,724 from city residents, and the Lincoln Project, which received $51,764.

Mountain View residents also donated $27,138 to the Stop Republicans PAC, along with $13,792 to the Georgia Senate Victory Fund.