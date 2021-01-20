Mountain View residents poured $370K into campaigns focused on Georgia runoff

Wednesday marks a momentous transition of power in the United States, as President Joe Biden is sworn into office with a blue majority in the U.S. Senate. Tipping the balance are Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who prevailed in a tight runoff election in Georgia earlier this month.
The Georgia runoff had been a focal point after Biden's victory in November, with political campaigns on a spending blitz exceeding $300 million since Nov. 3, according to the website Open Secrets. Campaigns were fueled by donations from across the country, including more than $374,000 from residents in Mountain View.
Filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show significant contributions from residents across the city to five political action committees that honed in on Georgia. Fair Fight, a PAC spearheaded by Stacey Abrams, received $113,430 from Mountain View residents last year. Other groups that ran ads and spurred voter participation include the
Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), which received $168,724 from city residents, and the Lincoln Project, which received $51,764.
Mountain View residents also donated $27,138 to the Stop Republicans PAC, along with $13,792 to the Georgia Senate Victory Fund.
Though FEC filings indicate Mountain View had contributed $363,430 to the Fair Fight campaign last year, $250,000 of that came from Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and a Palo Alto resident. His filing listed his mailing address as 650 Castro Street, a downtown commercial building.
The contributions reflect Mountain View's progressive streak and deep support for Democratic candidates. In the record-turnout election in November last year, 83% of the city had voted for President Joe Biden, compared to 73% in Santa Clara County and 65% across California. Mountain View residents also leaned left on state propositions related to criminal justice and new tax initiatives.
Campaign contributions didn't slow down after the November election, and instead accelerated. Mountain View residents donated $122,310 to the five left-leaning PACs between Nov. 3 and Dec. 31, the vast majority going to Fair Fight.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.