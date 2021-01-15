News

Suspicious package reported at Google building rendered safe

Police evacuated building, brought in bomb squad as a precaution

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 15, 2021, 10:41 am 0
Updated: Fri, Jan 15, 2021, 11:38 am

Google's main campus, Jan. 22, 2013. Photo by Michelle Le.

Mountain View police have deemed a suspicious package at a Google building safe Friday morning after evacuating the office building and bringing in a bomb squad out of an abundance of caution.

The package was found at a North Bayshore building located on the 2000 block of Casey Avenue, according to a tweet from police shortly after 10 a.m.

Police tweeted shortly before 11 a.m. that a preliminary investigation "has revealed the package is not dangerous. We’re continuing to have the bomb squad respond out of an abundance of caution."

They reported around 11:30 a.m. that the package had been rendered safe and that they were clearing the scene shortly.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Suspicious package reported at Google building rendered safe

Police evacuated building, brought in bomb squad as a precaution

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 15, 2021, 10:41 am
Updated: Fri, Jan 15, 2021, 11:38 am

Mountain View police have deemed a suspicious package at a Google building safe Friday morning after evacuating the office building and bringing in a bomb squad out of an abundance of caution.

The package was found at a North Bayshore building located on the 2000 block of Casey Avenue, according to a tweet from police shortly after 10 a.m.

Police tweeted shortly before 11 a.m. that a preliminary investigation "has revealed the package is not dangerous. We’re continuing to have the bomb squad respond out of an abundance of caution."

They reported around 11:30 a.m. that the package had been rendered safe and that they were clearing the scene shortly.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.