Suspicious package reported at Google building rendered safe

Mountain View police have deemed a suspicious package at a Google building safe Friday morning after evacuating the office building and bringing in a bomb squad out of an abundance of caution.

The package was found at a North Bayshore building located on the 2000 block of Casey Avenue, according to a tweet from police shortly after 10 a.m.

Police tweeted shortly before 11 a.m. that a preliminary investigation "has revealed the package is not dangerous. We’re continuing to have the bomb squad respond out of an abundance of caution."

They reported around 11:30 a.m. that the package had been rendered safe and that they were clearing the scene shortly.