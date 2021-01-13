News

Sheriff's Office forms task force to investigate right-wing extremists

As presidential inauguration nears, law enforcement asks public to notify them of terrorist threats

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Supporters of President Donald Trump showed up to a rally he hosted in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. Many attendees participated in a riot that followed at the Capitol. Courtesy J.M. Giordano.

A special task force to combat right-wing extremists was announced by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

The task force was formed in response to the recent attacks on the U.S. Capitol and the heightened level of security in advance of the presidential inauguration.

"The task force will be comprised of Sheriff's Deputies, detectives and other law enforcement personnel to investigate any right-wing terrorists or terrorist groups that have any intention of harming public officials, destroying government facilities or putting our community at risk," the office announced in a press release. "The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office remains dedicated to the preservation of public safety and the protection of constitutional rights. We have zero tolerance for violence and terrorism in our community and value our partnership with the community to achieve this goal."

The sheriff's office is asking the public to report information related to radical right-wing terrorists who pose a threat or intend to pose a threat to public safety in Santa Clara County. Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.To speak directly to a person, call 408-808-4400.

The office also will be working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center on information that requires a collaborative investigation. Information also can be forwarded directly to these federal agencies by visiting fbi.gov/tips or by contacting the sheriff's office at [email protected]

