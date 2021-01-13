Mountain View police arrest two men following child porn investigation

Police arrested two men in Mountain View on Tuesday after one was found allegedly distributing child pornography over Facebook. The other was arrested on suspicion of sex with a minor.

The two men were arrested on Jan. 12 and booked into Santa Clara County jail following a monthslong investigation into a home on the 200 block of Escuela Avenue. Facebook had tipped the Mountain View Police Department that someone at the residence was trafficking sexually explicit videos and photos of an underage girl.

Police collected enough evidence to serve a search warrant on Tuesday and arrested a man in the home, identified as 18-year-old Ismael Dominguez, for allegedly using his social media account to look at and share child pornography.

Officers found during the search that a 21-year-old man at the home, identified as Maximo Juarez, was in a relationship with an underage girl. Police did not disclose the victim's age.

Juarez was arrested on suspicion of sex with a minor. Police do not believe there are other victims.