Mountain View police arrest two men following child porn investigation

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 13, 2021, 12:35 pm 1
Police searched a home on the 200 block of Escuela Avenue as part of a child porn investigation.

Police arrested two men in Mountain View on Tuesday after one was found allegedly distributing child pornography over Facebook. The other was arrested on suspicion of sex with a minor.

The two men were arrested on Jan. 12 and booked into Santa Clara County jail following a monthslong investigation into a home on the 200 block of Escuela Avenue. Facebook had tipped the Mountain View Police Department that someone at the residence was trafficking sexually explicit videos and photos of an underage girl.

Police collected enough evidence to serve a search warrant on Tuesday and arrested a man in the home, identified as 18-year-old Ismael Dominguez, for allegedly using his social media account to look at and share child pornography.

Officers found during the search that a 21-year-old man at the home, identified as Maximo Juarez, was in a relationship with an underage girl. Police did not disclose the victim's age.

Juarez was arrested on suspicion of sex with a minor. Police do not believe there are other victims.

Comments

It's abuse
Registered user
Monta Loma
32 minutes ago
It's abuse, Monta Loma
Registered user
32 minutes ago
Thank you for the story. Since the MVPD clearly said in their statement about this case that they would no longer be using the term "child pornography" and instead refer to "child sex abuse material" I would encourage the Voice to do the same. There is no such thing as consensual child pornography. By it's nature it is *abuse* and the terms we use to describe it should acknowledge that.

