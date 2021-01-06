Arts

Famous puppets to bring cheer to library (virtually, of course)

Bob Baker Marionette Theater presents a 'Day on the Farm'

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 6, 2021, 1:13 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Papa Goat will lead a cast of puppets from Bob Baker Marionette Theater in a virtual performance hosted by Menlo Park Library on Jan. 9. Courtesy Menlo Park Library/BBMT.

There can be a gloomy, let-down feeling after the holidays (for kids and adults alike) and that may be especially true this year. A virtual visit from some tap-dancing bullfrogs, Mama and Papa Goat and dozens of other charming puppets from the long-running Bob Baker Marionette Theater, then, may be just the cure for the January blahs. The Menlo Park Library is hosting the prestigious Los Angeles puppetry company for an online performance of "Day on the Farm" on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m.

"The company was founded in 1963, and nearly all of the puppeteers we’ve hosted have mentioned them — but it’s their first time performing for Menlo Park Library, thanks to our new virtual platform," Library Senior Program Assistant John Weaver told this news organization.

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

More information is available at menlopark.org.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Famous puppets to bring cheer to library (virtually, of course)

Bob Baker Marionette Theater presents a 'Day on the Farm'

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 6, 2021, 1:13 pm

There can be a gloomy, let-down feeling after the holidays (for kids and adults alike) and that may be especially true this year. A virtual visit from some tap-dancing bullfrogs, Mama and Papa Goat and dozens of other charming puppets from the long-running Bob Baker Marionette Theater, then, may be just the cure for the January blahs. The Menlo Park Library is hosting the prestigious Los Angeles puppetry company for an online performance of "Day on the Farm" on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m.

"The company was founded in 1963, and nearly all of the puppeteers we’ve hosted have mentioned them — but it’s their first time performing for Menlo Park Library, thanks to our new virtual platform," Library Senior Program Assistant John Weaver told this news organization.

More information is available at menlopark.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.