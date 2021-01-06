As rioters storm the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Anna Eshoo says she's safe

Eshoo said she was walking from her office through a tunnel to the House chamber when a mob breached the building. She was headed to the gallery to observe the proceedings, as only those who were speakers were allowed on the floor due to COVID-19 protocols.

The country has never experienced such an extraordinary event as the takeover of its congressional halls by a citizen mob seeking to overthrow the election of a president. The last time the government was attacked in such a manner was in the 1800s when a foreign power attacked the White House, she said. (During the War of 1812, the British Army raided and set fire to the White House, the Capitol and other structures in D.C.)

"This is the tabernacle of our democracy. To see a mob break through, break windows, shooting their way into the building, it really leaves one so shaken," she said.

"I think it's been a day from hell for everyone who's here and across the country," she said during a phone call on Wednesday evening in Washington, D.C., where she was still in lockdown.

Locked in a windowless room in an undisclosed place, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo said the last five-plus hours she has spent hiding from mobs of President Donald Trump supporters who stormed the nation's Capitol building is the worst day of her life in politics.

Eshoo said she hoped Congress will return to their certification proceedings of the presidential election sometime later this evening. (Congress did reconvene on Wednesday night.)

"I think there was totally inadequate preparation for this. … This was a determined, vicious crowd driven by and embracing the lies of the president," she said.

"When I looked at the plaza, I didn't have a good feeling," she said. "Why isn't there a full force out there?' she said she thought.

When she came to work, she thought the security seemed "totally inadequate." There didn't seem to be many more officers in place than on any other day and she didn't understand why the perimeter of the Capitol plaza wasn't closed off, she said. She said she thought perhaps they would add more security protections later in the morning.

Capitol police came running toward her. "They said, 'Turn around! Turn around! Go back! Go back!'" she said. She has not been allowed to return to her office in the Cannon Building, one of two buildings that have been evacuated, she said, but she is with other people.

She hasn't heard any Republicans condemn the actions of the president or his followers, she said. She doesn't know whether they plan to continue arguing against the certification, she added.

"I think it's so important to have the people in our country see that despite the horror of the attack on our democracy. … We will send a strong message across the country," she said.

Assemblyman Marc Berman of Palo Alto said in a tweet, "We are watching in real time an attempted coup of the American government, and it's being led by the President of the United States. Shame on all who have emboldened, coddled, and made excuses for him and his seditious actions. All of them."

"The people of California have spoken, and our congressional delegation should never have to fear for their lives to represent Californians," he said in a statement.

"Trump has given us no choice. The 25th Amendment must be invoked now. We need to immediately wrest control of the country from him. He is not the commander of (sic) chief of the U.S. He is commander of chief of the Trump mob & proud boys. Pence must step up and defend our democracy," she wrote.

Rep. Jackie Speier tweeted updates to her followers Wednesday afternoon, offering the news that Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had been escorted out. "The Capitol has been breeched. We are in lock down. Thank you, POTUS!" she wrote, followed a couple of hours later by, "We are in a safe place. I will have lots more to say about this. We are not a 3rd world country but you couldn’t tell that today."

At about 1:30 p.m. Trump went on television and told people to go home. He insisted, however, repeatedly, that the election was stolen.

He also took his demand to Twitter. "I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege," he wrote.

"Let me be clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now," he said.

Pelosi tweeted at about 1 p.m. that she and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer are jointly calling on Trump "to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately."

The National Guard has been ordered to assemble and help restore order, according to news reports, which said the request was made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco.

Protesters against the election of Joe Biden as president entered the Capitol on Wednesday morning as both houses of Congress met to certify the Electoral College votes, according to multiple media reports. Trump had spoken to his followers earlier in the day at a rally and told them to march to the Capitol to protest the election results, which he has claimed against all evidence was fraudulent.

Asked what actions she thinks should be taken against Trump, she said," I would impeach him. I would impeach him in the next 24 hours. He should not be president. He's brought our country, he's brought our democracy to its knees. … Beyond his party registration, I think he's a sick, broken individual."

"Demonstrators have a Constitutional right to protest," she said. But "(the president) urged them to do more than that. He did damage to not just a building and its room. This is where the representatives of the people speak on their behalf. This is where they govern … This is not a window broken in the basement of public works," she said.

Andrea Gemmet contributed to this report.