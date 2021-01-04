News

Santa Clara County extends rotation of COVID-19 test sites

Appointments can be made up to 7 days ahead

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 4, 2021, 2:56 pm 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Ashly Loibman receives a lower nasal swab test from nurse Maria Turner at a COVID-19 testing site at the Center for Performing Arts in Mountain View on Sept. 15. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Santa Clara County has extended its rotation of free COVID-19 test sites in Palo Alto, Mountain View and five other cities in the northern section of the county.

First introduced in August, the appointment-only sites are located in cities represented by county Supervisor Joe Simitian. They aim to reduce the wait times and long lines for a test.

"Convenience is key," Simitian said in a statement. "If we want more people to be tested, providing locally available and convenient testing is essential."

Appointments can be booked up to seven days in advance through this webpage. If appointments are fully booked for a particular day, the date will no longer show on the county's scheduling website.

Visitors do not need health insurance or a doctor's note to receive a test, according to Simitian's office. The test sites will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Cupertino Senior Center: first and third Wednesdays, Jan. 6, Jan. 20, Feb. 3, Feb. 17, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino.

Grant Park Community Center, Los Altos: Thursday, Jan. 28, 1575 Holt Ave., Los Altos.

Los Altos Youth Center: Thursday, Feb. 25, 1 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos.

Los Altos Hills Town Hall: first Mondays, Jan. 4 and Feb. 1, 26379 W. Fremont Blvd., Los Altos Hills.

Mountain View Community Center (Redwood Hall): first and third Tuesdays, Jan. 5, Jan. 19, Feb. 2, Feb. 16, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., Mountain View.

Palo Alto's Mitchell Park Community Center (El Palo Alto Room): Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 26 (all Fridays), 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

Parking lot outside Mitchell Park Library, Palo Alto: every Tuesday starting Dec. 29 and every other Wednesday starting Jan. 13, 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Learn more here.

Saratoga Prospect Center (Friendship Hall): second Thursdays, Jan. 14 and Feb. 11, 19848 Prospect Road, Saratoga.

Murphy Park: second and fourth Mondays, Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 8 and Feb. 22, 260 N. Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale.

The El Camino Healthcare District is also providing COVID-19 tests at its Mountain View hospital, 2500 Grant Road, on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The tests are available by appointment to residents, students or people who work within its district, which includes most of Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, in addition to sections of Cupertino, Palo Alto and Santa Clara. Appointments can be made by phone at 650-940-7022 or online at elcaminohealth.org/covid19testing.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Santa Clara County extends rotation of COVID-19 test sites

Appointments can be made up to 7 days ahead

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 4, 2021, 2:56 pm

Santa Clara County has extended its rotation of free COVID-19 test sites in Palo Alto, Mountain View and five other cities in the northern section of the county.

First introduced in August, the appointment-only sites are located in cities represented by county Supervisor Joe Simitian. They aim to reduce the wait times and long lines for a test.

"Convenience is key," Simitian said in a statement. "If we want more people to be tested, providing locally available and convenient testing is essential."

Appointments can be booked up to seven days in advance through this webpage. If appointments are fully booked for a particular day, the date will no longer show on the county's scheduling website.

Visitors do not need health insurance or a doctor's note to receive a test, according to Simitian's office. The test sites will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Cupertino Senior Center: first and third Wednesdays, Jan. 6, Jan. 20, Feb. 3, Feb. 17, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino.

Grant Park Community Center, Los Altos: Thursday, Jan. 28, 1575 Holt Ave., Los Altos.

Los Altos Youth Center: Thursday, Feb. 25, 1 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos.

Los Altos Hills Town Hall: first Mondays, Jan. 4 and Feb. 1, 26379 W. Fremont Blvd., Los Altos Hills.

Mountain View Community Center (Redwood Hall): first and third Tuesdays, Jan. 5, Jan. 19, Feb. 2, Feb. 16, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., Mountain View.

Palo Alto's Mitchell Park Community Center (El Palo Alto Room): Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 26 (all Fridays), 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

Parking lot outside Mitchell Park Library, Palo Alto: every Tuesday starting Dec. 29 and every other Wednesday starting Jan. 13, 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Learn more here.

Saratoga Prospect Center (Friendship Hall): second Thursdays, Jan. 14 and Feb. 11, 19848 Prospect Road, Saratoga.

Murphy Park: second and fourth Mondays, Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 8 and Feb. 22, 260 N. Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale.

The El Camino Healthcare District is also providing COVID-19 tests at its Mountain View hospital, 2500 Grant Road, on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The tests are available by appointment to residents, students or people who work within its district, which includes most of Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, in addition to sections of Cupertino, Palo Alto and Santa Clara. Appointments can be made by phone at 650-940-7022 or online at elcaminohealth.org/covid19testing.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.