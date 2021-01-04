Santa Clara County extends rotation of COVID-19 test sites

Santa Clara County has extended its rotation of free COVID-19 test sites in Palo Alto, Mountain View and five other cities in the northern section of the county.
First introduced in August, the appointment-only sites are located in cities represented by county Supervisor Joe Simitian. They aim to reduce the wait times and long lines for a test.
"Convenience is key," Simitian said in a statement. "If we want more people to be tested, providing locally available and convenient testing is essential."
Appointments can be booked up to seven days in advance through this webpage. If appointments are fully booked for a particular day, the date will no longer show on the county's scheduling website.
Visitors do not need health insurance or a doctor's note to receive a test, according to Simitian's office. The test sites will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:
• Cupertino Senior Center: first and third Wednesdays, Jan. 6, Jan. 20, Feb. 3, Feb. 17, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino.
• Grant Park Community Center, Los Altos: Thursday, Jan. 28, 1575 Holt Ave., Los Altos.
• Los Altos Youth Center: Thursday, Feb. 25, 1 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos.
• Los Altos Hills Town Hall: first Mondays, Jan. 4 and Feb. 1, 26379 W. Fremont Blvd., Los Altos Hills.
• Mountain View Community Center (Redwood Hall): first and third Tuesdays, Jan. 5, Jan. 19, Feb. 2, Feb. 16, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., Mountain View.
• Palo Alto's Mitchell Park Community Center (El Palo Alto Room): Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 26 (all Fridays), 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
• Parking lot outside Mitchell Park Library, Palo Alto: every Tuesday starting Dec. 29 and every other Wednesday starting Jan. 13, 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Learn more here.
• Saratoga Prospect Center (Friendship Hall): second Thursdays, Jan. 14 and Feb. 11, 19848 Prospect Road, Saratoga.
• Murphy Park: second and fourth Mondays, Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 8 and Feb. 22, 260 N. Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale.
The El Camino Healthcare District is also providing COVID-19 tests at its Mountain View hospital, 2500 Grant Road, on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The tests are available by appointment to residents, students or people who work within its district, which includes most of Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, in addition to sections of Cupertino, Palo Alto and Santa Clara. Appointments can be made by phone at 650-940-7022 or online at elcaminohealth.org/covid19testing.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.