Mountain View tech startup Nuro lands state's first autonomous vehicle permit

The California Department of Motor Vehicles issued its first autonomous vehicle deployment permit to Nuro, a Mountain View-based technology company, bringing the state much closer to driverless delivery services of food, groceries and other goods.

The new permit issued Dec. 23 will allow Nuro to operate its autonomous vehicles for commercial purposes and soon make deliveries to the public — a service that seems particularly timely during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Over the past few years, we've worked diligently with the DMV to secure the necessary regulatory permits to help bring our self-driving delivery service to California," Aidan Ali-Sullivan, Nuro's regional lead of public policy and government relations, said in a statement. "We appreciate the work they put into this review process and look forward to bringing Nuro's self-driving delivery service to our fellow neighbors in California."

In April, the company was issued a testing permit, which limited Nuro to testing its autonomous vehicles in select cities throughout Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. It was the second technology company focused on autonomous vehicles to receive the permit from the state, alongside Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo.

During that time, Nuro had also deployed some of its custom-designed, electric autonomous vehicles, dubbed the R2, to deliver essential goods to health care workers and patients being treated at a temporary hospital set up in Sacramento's Sleep Train Arena.