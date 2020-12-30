Mountain View police arrest teen in connection with Christmas Day stabbing

A teenage boy has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed someone in Mountain View multiple times last week, according to a statement by the Mountain View Police Department.

The teen was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and his identity is not being released.

Police received reports around 6 p.m. on Dec. 25 of a possible stabbing on the 500 block of Toft Street, located in the Shoreline West neighborhood next door to Castro Elementary School. The victim, a teenager, was stabbed in the back multiple times, and was transported to a hospital and later released.

The victim was reportedly involved in a dispute with the suspect, police said.

Officers found and arrested the teenager suspected of stabbing the victim and recovered the weapon, police said.