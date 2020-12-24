News

Automatic recounts in Los Altos Hills, Mountain View finish with no change in outcomes

Results show incumbent Pat Showalter has 58 votes more votes over fifth-place finisher Alex Nunez

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 24, 2020, 3:24 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Voting booths inside St. Timothy's Church in Mountain View on Nov. 3. Photo by Olivia Treynor.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters announced Thursday that automatic recounts of close council races last month in Los Altos Hills and Mountain View have finished with no change in either outcome.

The last of three Los Altos Hills Town Council seats up for election on the Nov. 3 ballot was decided by a single vote prior to the recount, with Lisa Schmidt ahead by the one vote over fourth-place finisher Jay Sutaria.

The recount results announced Thursday showed the same 2,495-2,494 result in favor of Schmidt. Linda Swan and Stanley Mok were the other two people elected to the Town Council in the election.

In Mountain View, the certified results for the fourth of four City Council seats had Pat Showalter 58 votes ahead of fifth-place finisher Alex Nunez. That lead extended to 74 votes after the completion of the recount, with Margaret Abe-Koga, Sally Lieber and Lisa Matichak winning the other three seats.

The automatic recounts are required under county law if the margin of victory in a race is within 0.25 percent of the total number of ballots cast or 25 votes. All costs for the recounts are incurred by the county, not any candidates.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Automatic recounts in Los Altos Hills, Mountain View finish with no change in outcomes

Results show incumbent Pat Showalter has 58 votes more votes over fifth-place finisher Alex Nunez

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 24, 2020, 3:24 pm

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters announced Thursday that automatic recounts of close council races last month in Los Altos Hills and Mountain View have finished with no change in either outcome.

The last of three Los Altos Hills Town Council seats up for election on the Nov. 3 ballot was decided by a single vote prior to the recount, with Lisa Schmidt ahead by the one vote over fourth-place finisher Jay Sutaria.

The recount results announced Thursday showed the same 2,495-2,494 result in favor of Schmidt. Linda Swan and Stanley Mok were the other two people elected to the Town Council in the election.

In Mountain View, the certified results for the fourth of four City Council seats had Pat Showalter 58 votes ahead of fifth-place finisher Alex Nunez. That lead extended to 74 votes after the completion of the recount, with Margaret Abe-Koga, Sally Lieber and Lisa Matichak winning the other three seats.

The automatic recounts are required under county law if the margin of victory in a race is within 0.25 percent of the total number of ballots cast or 25 votes. All costs for the recounts are incurred by the county, not any candidates.

Comments

ivg
Registered user
Rex Manor
54 minutes ago
ivg, Rex Manor
Registered user
54 minutes ago
Like this comment

Showalter is not an incumbent, as she's been out of office for two years.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.