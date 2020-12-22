News

Mountain View's COVID-19 cases have nearly doubled in one month

Surge of cases affecting city residents more than neighboring zip codes, county data shows

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

El Camino Health doctor Daniel Shin receives the COVID-19 vaccine at El Camino. Vaccines began distribution amid a huge spike in cases. Photo by Federica Armstrong.

In some parts of Mountain View, one in 50 people have now contracted COVID-19, hitting a high mark of cases as the coronavirus pandemic spreads throughout the country.

Health officials reported Monday that 1,479 residents in Mountain View have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, reflecting a local surge in cases that began in November. Daily case counts dwarf what took place in the spring and summer -- reaching as high as 44 new cases in a single day -- leading to nearly a twofold increase in cases since Nov. 21.

The city's case count far exceeds Palo Alto and Los Altos and, when adjusted for population, now surpasses Sunnyvale.

For most of the pandemic, Mountain View's hot spot was in the 94041 zip code -- a small strip of the city composed of the Sylvan Park, Old Mountain View and Shoreline West neighborhoods. But the crush of new cases since November have disproportionately hammered residents south of El Camino Real, specifically the single-family suburbs that make up the 94040 area code.

The number of cases in the area is now 744, the equivalent of 2,076 cases per 100,000 residents.

City officials say they are redoubling efforts to contain the virus, including a push for larger testing sites in 2021 and a robust education campaign encouraging residents to follow public health orders -- particularly the mask mandate. Ongoing financial support, funded by the city but run through Community Services Agency (CSA), is available to those struggling to pay rent while out of work during the pandemic.

"The city has dedicated resources for educating and informing the community about COVID-19 throughout this pandemic, which is especially crucial now as local case numbers jump and regional ICU capacity diminishes," City Manager Kimbra McCarthy said in a statement. "While we understand COVID-19 fatigue, the virus isn’t done with us yet. Only with all of us remaining vigilant and following public health protocols can we minimize COVID-19's toll on our city this winter."

With daily case rates at an all-time high, Santa Clara County officials responded this month with stay-at-home orders that shut down most non-essential services. Some, including hair salons and outdoor dining, had only been open for a few months before being shut down again on Dec. 6.

The basis for the orders, and a symptom of the high case counts, is the local crunch in hospital capacity. As of Sunday, 94% of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds had been occupied -- 38% of them with COVID-19 patients -- leaving only 18 beds remaining to serve a county with a population of close to 1.9 million.

So-called "staffed" surge capacity across county hospitals can handle an additional 19 ICU patients, but represent only a sliver of extra space.

Meanwhile, hospitals have become ground zero in a countywide effort to vaccinate residents and health care workers starting last week. On Saturday, El Camino Hospital and Stanford both began administering the vaccine, developed by Pfizer, to frontline health care workers.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.