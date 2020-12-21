Winter Spare the Air Alert extends to Tuesday in Bay Area

UPDATE: The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a second consecutive Spare the Air Alert for Tuesday, Dec. 22, due to unhealthy weather that may lead to poor air quality if wood burning takes place.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert for Monday, Dec. 21, which bans the burning wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel, both indoors and outdoors.

The alert is the second of the winter season, prompted by predicted colder overnight temperatures and light winds that could lead to deteriorating air quality due to smoke from increased wood burning.

The air district said that a forecast high-pressure system over Northern California "will act like a lid, trapping smoke at ground level," while offshore winds could also allow Central Valley air pollution to drift into the Bay Area.