Skilled nursing workers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Clara County

Skilled nursing and long-term care facility workers received priority because they are in contact with the most vulnerable population who are at highest risk of death and complications from the new coronavirus. Residents of such facilities represent 5% of COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County but make up 45% of the deaths, COVID-19 Testing Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said.

The county set up a vaccination clinic at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose and started inoculating workers with the vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech at about 9 a.m.

"At last, we have a ray of hope," Cody said of the vaccine. "I look forward to the day that I can be vaccinated. It's not my turn yet," she said, noting that the county will stick to federal prioritization guidelines for who receives the vaccine.

As of Dec. 17, the county has an average of more than 1,000 new cases per day. The county has passed the 52,000-case mark and 566 residents have died. Another 566 residents are also currently hospitalized and intensive care unit beds are dwindling, county Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said.

Santa Clara County began injecting the first 210 skilled nursing workers with the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday morning, health leaders said at a press conference. The announcement comes as the county faces the most challenging surge yet in coronavirus cases since March.

He noted that an independent Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is meeting on Thursday to review the Moderna Inc. COVID-19 vaccine, the second vaccine in the pipeline after the Pfizer-BioNTech inoculant, and to vote on whether to recommend it for emergency use authorization. If the committee votes to recommend authorization, the FDA could give the greenlight to the vaccine by this weekend. The Moderna vaccines could arrive next week.

Both Cody and Fenstersheib asked the public to be patient as the vaccines slowly arrive in batches. The next several months are going to be challenging, and they cautioned people to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, limit their contact with others outside of their immediate households and to wash their hands frequently. Now is not the time to let one's guard down, they said.

Later this week and over the weekend, all county hospitals will begin vaccinating their health care workers. Hospitals are receiving their shipments from the county's Public Health Department, Fenstersheib said.

"I know everyone is really tired," she said. "We're moving into the holiday season and one of the things that's important about it is that it's all about hope. … We can see our way out by working together."

Cindy Chavez, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, asked the public to be patient and to follow the safety protocols to help push through the pandemic surge.

The doses administered this week are part of an estimated 68,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna which are expected to be allocated to the county by next week, according to county health leaders.

Hospital workers and vulnerable patients at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System were among the first people in the country to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 16.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could also meet over the weekend to discuss the next phase of prioritization, known as Phase 1B, which would vaccinate essential workers.

Skilled nursing workers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Clara County

Health leaders say all hospitals in county will begin rollout over next few days