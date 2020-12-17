Native plant society puts a ring on it with online wreath competition

Slideshow A wreath made by Claire Grist of Grassroots Ecology. Courtesy California Native Plant Society. A wreath created by Theodore Payne Foundation staff. Courtesy California Native Plant Society. Previous Next

Native plants can be a boon to both local fauna and to gardeners: they attract pollinators and other wildlife, they conserve water and the list goes on. But these useful plants aren't always revered for their ornamental properties, so the California Native Plant Society is hosting an online competition that shows native plants can not only be decorative, but festive too.

The society's WreathMasters competition, taking place Friday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m., showcases more than 100 wreaths crafted by society members and other organizations from around the state, including from the Santa Clara Valley chapter, as well as local groups such as Grassroots Ecology and Our City Forest.

The holiday decor must use at least 51% native plants, which can't have been foraged from a wild environment but rather from a garden, according to the native plant society's website.

The wreath makers are competing in six creative categories, with everything from "Most 'I Want to Hang This on my Door'" and "Avant Garden" to "Best in Show" and a kids' category.

Even if you can't make the official judging event, all of the wreaths are currently viewable online and for those inspired to create their own wreaths, the society's website offers links to articles with ideas and instructions.