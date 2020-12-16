VA Palo Alto begins first COVID-19 vaccinations in Santa Clara County, immunizing staff and at-risk patients

With demand far outstripping the initial supply of the vaccine, federal regulators have tightly controlled who can receive early doses. On Wednesday, the goal was focused narrowly on vaccinating patients with spinal cord injuries or who live in care homes — along with immunizing staff who work with these extremely vulnerable residents.

"I am ecstatic about this, and I am so honored to play the small part that I'm playing in this," said Kelly Robertson, the hospital's chief of pharmacy services. "I think this is the beginning of hopefully the end of this global pandemic that has been devastating."

Development of a COVID-19 vaccine has been a linchpin in the public health response to the pandemic, with widespread immunization being the key to preventing the spread of the disease and easing public health restrictions that have shaken the U.S. economy. Hospital leaders at the Palo Alto VA say the slow churn of patients and staff getting shots Wednesday could very well be the turning point.

The local VA hospital is one of only 37 facilities run by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to get an early batch of the long-awaited vaccine, developed by pharmaceutical partners Pfizer and BioNTech and approved just last week. The hospital received 2,925 doses, and the hope is to expend all of it over the next 21 days.

Hospital workers and vulnerable patients at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System are among the first people in the country to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, marking a turning point in the fight to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Also receiving a dose of the vaccine was Karen Hopkins, a coordinator for the hospital's home care program for spinal injury patients. In normal times, her job takes her inside patients' homes to check on them, monitor their injuries and keep close tabs on those recently discharged. But over the last nine months, all of that was thrown out the window.

"It's not a sudden pivot to life completely the way it was before COVID," he said. "We still need to be protective; we still need to ensure that they didn't have a concurrent exposure at the time they got their vaccination."

Patients with spinal cord injuries are at much higher risk of getting sick or dying from COVID-19, in part because their catastrophic injuries often lead to impaired breathing, Ota said. The muscles required to push air out of the lungs are either paralyzed or cease to work, exacerbating an already dangerous respiratory disease.

Among the first to receive the shot was Dr. Doug Ota, chief of spinal cord injury services at the VA hospital. He said he was confident that the vaccine was both safe and effective and felt he could set an example for others by getting vaccinated early.

But once it's time to crack open the freezer, a whole new set of logistical challenges pop up, Robertson said. Pulling out the doses starts a rigid six-hour timer to administer the vaccine to patients, meaning it's a race to thaw the vaccine, gently shake it, dilute it and draw it into syringes. Any no-show vaccine recipients must be replaced by another eligible patient, who will be called to come in to ensure none of the vaccine is wasted.

Managing the Pfizer vaccine is difficult and cumbersome to say the least. The vaccine comes in 975-dose pods, often referred to as "pizza boxes," and must be kept at 70 degrees Celsius below zero. Part of the reason the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System got an early start with the vaccine is that it has specialized freezers able to keep all those doses at a stable temperature. Pharmacy staff have a special alert system in the event the temperature ever falls out of the correct range.

The first round of vaccines will also be available to Palo Alto VA's senior care home residents, who are among the most vulnerable to the disease. Santa Clara County data shows that COVID-19 cases in skilled nursing facilities make up only 5% of the total cases but account for 44% of the deaths. Those receiving the inoculation at the Palo Alto facility did so voluntarily through an interest form sent out prior to the arrival of the vaccine.

Telehealth has kept a semblance of home care going this year, but Hopkins said it's hardly the same thing. She can observe wounds over a video meeting, but it's hard to get a full assessment unless it's done in-person. While the vaccine means she could very well return to patients' homes, Hopkins said it's uncertain when she'll get the all-clear.

"Since the COVID restrictions started, we have not been able to see any of our patients in the home setting," Hopkins said.

The Pfizer vaccine has been deemed safe and effective for people over the age of 16, including those who previously contracted COVID-19. Those who have a history of severe allergic reactions to vaccines or injectable therapies may have an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine and are asked to stay at the vaccination site for at least 15 minutes for observation.

Though the initial focus is on health care workers, residents of skilled nursing facilities will be offered the vaccine through retail pharmacies Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy beginning the week of Dec. 28, according to county health officials. Larger shipments of a second COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna are also expected to be available next Tuesday, following tentative approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Santa Clara County will receive a grand total of 17,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, with many hospitals getting their fair share on Friday. Stanford will be receiving 3,900 doses and El Camino Hospital will be receiving 975, and both are expected to begin administering the vaccine to frontline health care workers on Saturday.

"This is a logistics nightmare," she said. "I've been here 28 years and I have never dealt with something that has to be so highly, highly coordinated."

The rush is so significant that, when the vaccine is transported to the hospital's facilities in Menlo Park and Livermore, it's going to need a police escort with the lights flashing to rush through traffic with Robertson on board.

VA Palo Alto begins first COVID-19 vaccinations in Santa Clara County, immunizing staff and at-risk patients

Pharmacy chief: 'This is the beginning of hopefully the end of this global pandemic'