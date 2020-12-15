Arts

Broadway by the Bay releases holiday album

'Home, Hope & Holidays' is a remote collaboration featuring numerous artists

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 15, 2020, 1:14 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Broadway by the Bay has released its first holiday album. Courtesy Broadway by the Bay.

It's been a trying year for theater artists, but Broadway by the Bay has turned the time spent off stage into a positive this holiday season, taking the opportunity to create a album featuring the talents of many of its local (and formerly local) vocalists and musicians.

More than 65 Broadway by the Bay alumni artists from across the U.S. and as far as Guam and the Netherlands have collaborated remotely on the Peninsula theater company's first holiday album: "Home, Hope & Holidays."

The album was produced by Broadway by the Bay's Executive Director Alicia Jeffrey, who worked alongside Music Director Sean Kana and frequent collaborator and vocal director Daniel Lloyd Pias, with mixing and mastering by Lane Sanders. Singers and instrumentalists recorded their parts from home over several months, resulting in a 21-track record of holiday favorites.

"We've wanted to do a holiday album for quite a while, but the usual production schedule made it very difficult to do. This year, thanks to this extended 'intermission,' we were able to find that time. We wanted to bring joy to our audiences, and engage our incredible community of artists. It has been four months of intense collaboration but I could not be more proud of the outcome. It has truly been a gift," Jeffrey said in a press release.

The album is available on streaming platforms as well as on CD. More information is available at bbbay.org.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The organizations is also offering an online marketplace, featuring products and services offered by its artists, including everything from voice, language and fitness lessons to fine arts, beauty and wellness treatments and more.

"Hopefully people will consider shopping locally and supporting the artist community," Jeffrey said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Broadway by the Bay releases holiday album

'Home, Hope & Holidays' is a remote collaboration featuring numerous artists

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 15, 2020, 1:14 pm

It's been a trying year for theater artists, but Broadway by the Bay has turned the time spent off stage into a positive this holiday season, taking the opportunity to create a album featuring the talents of many of its local (and formerly local) vocalists and musicians.

More than 65 Broadway by the Bay alumni artists from across the U.S. and as far as Guam and the Netherlands have collaborated remotely on the Peninsula theater company's first holiday album: "Home, Hope & Holidays."

The album was produced by Broadway by the Bay's Executive Director Alicia Jeffrey, who worked alongside Music Director Sean Kana and frequent collaborator and vocal director Daniel Lloyd Pias, with mixing and mastering by Lane Sanders. Singers and instrumentalists recorded their parts from home over several months, resulting in a 21-track record of holiday favorites.

"We've wanted to do a holiday album for quite a while, but the usual production schedule made it very difficult to do. This year, thanks to this extended 'intermission,' we were able to find that time. We wanted to bring joy to our audiences, and engage our incredible community of artists. It has been four months of intense collaboration but I could not be more proud of the outcome. It has truly been a gift," Jeffrey said in a press release.

The album is available on streaming platforms as well as on CD. More information is available at bbbay.org.

The organizations is also offering an online marketplace, featuring products and services offered by its artists, including everything from voice, language and fitness lessons to fine arts, beauty and wellness treatments and more.

"Hopefully people will consider shopping locally and supporting the artist community," Jeffrey said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.