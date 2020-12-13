Letters to the editor: RV ban, presidential election

Why didn't you share a cost estimate with the voters: in ballot language, in arguments, during the election campaigns, at candidate meetings, in the impartial analysis...?

Regardless of anyone's views on Measure C and with all due respect, I find that omission very deceptive (maybe even deceitful) to the Mountain View voters.

Serge Bonte

Lloyd Way

Measure C

The voters have spoken. Nearly 57% voted in favor of Measure C. But what were they voting for?

The proponents of Measure C said that it’s about “narrow, neighborhood streets.” They claimed that it’s not a “ban.” So voters supported the measure because they don’t want to see motor homes parked in front of their more permanent homes. I believe that many who voted “yes” would like to find a way for people who work, go to school, or most recently lived in Mountain View houses or apartments to stay in the community, just not in their front yards.

Proponents suggested that our safe parking program satisfies the need. It’s a great program, but it falls way short. We’re short 100 or 200 spaces, and many vehicle households do not qualify.

Until we make those spaces available, the city should identify streets wider than 40 feet – including some that currently restrict overnight parking – where vehicle residents can park their homes.

During the campaign, some proponents noted that safe parking provides case management that helps people move into more permanent housing. I support that. But under current conditions that promise is a thinly veiled argument for gentrification. We’ve heard from social service agencies, time and time again, that they are able to find housing for vehicle residents, homeless, and people about to lose their homes …ELSEWHERE.

As someone who worked hard to defeat Measure C, I am disappointed with the result. But it’s still possible to fashion policies that provide our vehicle dwelling neighbors with places to live without encroaching on our permanent neighborhoods.

Lenny Siegel

Former Mountain View council member

Lies have consequences

May 1, 1960: Francis Gary Powers flew the newest top-secret U-2 spy plane over the Soviet Union, supposedly out of range of anti-aircraft fire. The Soviets objected to a foreign plane over the USSR.

President Eisenhower told a bald-faced lie: He said it was a weather mission that went astray. The Soviets gloated: "We shot it down, and we are holding pilot Francis Gary Powers." I was 23. The idea that our beloved war-hero president would knowingly lie hit me in the gut.

This had consequences: It scuttled an important Paris summit between us and the Soviets.

Oct. 5, 1986: Eugene Hasenfus, piloting a plane full of supplies (then forbidden by Congress) on a secret mission to supply the Contras in Nicaragua was shot down by the Nicaraguans. The Reagan administration made many denials, but could not prevent the ugly Iran-Contra scandal from coming to light. Beloved President Reagan and his administration were tarred by the plot and the lies.

Nov. 3, 2020: President Trump alleged systematic fraud prevented him from being declared the winner. Then he fired Christopher Krebs, heading the agency for cybersecurity in elections, for disloyalty.

Now, Krebs details the three-year effort to secure election machines, detect foreign interference, and more, to make sure this election was the most secure ever. Attorney General William Barr, a Trump loyalist, declares that he has found no evidence, period, of election fraud.

I am waiting for the pilot dropping out of the sky to convince people that Trump lies.

Gertrude Reagan

Palo Alto